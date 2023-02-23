Russell Westbrook seems quite happy with the Los Angeles Clippers, at least way happier than he looked with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers were destined to fail. The fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis was never there, and he often felt like an outsider and an afterthought.

Fans got into Westbrook's face and blamed him for the team's struggles. They finally parted ways after nearly two seasons, and now Russ can finally thrive as a starter again, this time with the Los Angeles Clippers.

More importantly, Paul George, Tyronn Lue, and Clippers fans advocated for the team to give Westbrook a chance, which makes him feel the difference between being actually valued and not.

Russell Westbrook Takes A Shot At The Los Angeles Lakers

"That’s a huge part, man, for anybody, for any normal human being in any situation in the workplace," Westbrook said. "A lot of teammates and people who want you here, that’s very important to me. I value that a lot. I have been in this league a long time and being somewhere where people want you in there, appreciate you, that means a lot to me."

Westbrook Vows To Play As Many Games As He Can

Westbrook also addressed the load management trend. He vowed to do whatever it took to be available as often as he can, as he knows some fans might only have one chance to watch him play:

"I don't take this game for granted," Westbrook said. "This is something that I value, something that I cherish. Being healthy and able to play. When I was younger, some people told me you never know who's watching."

"I value that one kid that drove 1,000 miles to see me play this random night. And if I don't play, then I feel like I am letting that one kid down and I always had that in my mind," continued Russ. "Like If I am able to play and be able to fight through some stuff, and go out and compete, not just for the fans but for my teammates and organization, I would do so."

Load management has become a worrisome issue for the NBA, so props to Westbrook for feeling that way. Needless to say, you won't see him sitting out when his new team plays the Lakers.