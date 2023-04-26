Following the Los Angeles Clippers elimination from the NBA playoffs at the hands of the Phoenix Suns, Russell Westbrook threw shade at his former team.

Russell Westbrook had a rollercoaster season. He started the year next to LeBron James at the Lakers, and he ended the campaign trying to save the Clippers in a challenging playoff series against the Suns.

The former NBA MVP has significantly changed his image in the league, as he went from being demoted to a bench role by the Purple and Gold to shining for the crosstown rivals in the postseason.

Brodie did everything he could to keep his team alive, but in the end, the absence of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George proved costly. Following the Clippers' elimination to Phoenix, Westbrook got real on changing the Lakers for the LA rivals.

Russell Westbrook says he feels much happier with the Clippers than at the Lakers

"Once I got traded. Immediately, to be honest. From that moment, honestly, mentally, I was in a better place," Westbrook said after the Clippers' elimination from the playoffs, via RealGM.

"You know what, this will be probably my first time actually in my career being able to make a decision," he added. "One thing I do tell you is that I love it here. I love the people, just the fans overall embracing not just me but my family and close friends. I know a lot of things have happened [this season], but I'm grateful. I definitely love being here.

"As far as making a decision, I guess I'll cross that bridge when I get there. I don't really know my process because it's kind of my first time doing this. So we'll see what happens."

Westbrook's stint with the Purple and Gold didn't go to plan, as he struggled to perform and was constantly blamed for the team's shortcomings. On the other hand, he thrived with the Clippers and even came close to keeping their season alive almost single-handedly.

At the end of the day, parting ways turned out to be the best for everyone. The Lakers went on to rebuild their roster, and Westbrook found a place where he could get back to his best and enjoy his game after a long time.