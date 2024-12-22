Warriors News: Brandin Podziemski sets record straight on confusing Stephen Curry comment

The start of Brandin Podziemski‘s NBA season with the Golden State Warriors has not gone as anticipated. Following some inconsistent performances, the team decided to bring in Dennis Schroder to increase competition for his spot. Adding to the pressure, comments Podziemski made towards Stephen Curry after a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves sparked controversy, forcing him to issue a clarification.

Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, addressed the learning curve for younger players, emphasizing that they need to adapt to playing alongside Curry.When asked about Kerr’s remarks during a press conference, Podziemski responded: “I don’t really think. I just play, when I’m out there and I’m open, I shoot it. If not, I make a play. I don’t really look too much into, I know we have Steph Curry on the court and if he’s open, I’m going throw the ball to him, I don’t really look too deep into those messages.”

These comments were perceived by some as dismissive towards Stephen Curry, one of the NBA‘s greatest players. However, Podziemski later clarified his statement on social media, explaining the intent behind his words.

“To clarify and for further context,” affirmed Brandin who also added: “Steph is Steph and I’ve been very open with my respect for him on and off the court. He’s a legend and a (GOAT) for a reason. On the court you have to be cautious against over thinking every possession. You have to trust your work, do what the coaches want you to do, and make a good IQ play. At times that’s a pass, taking shot, or even making a good screen to free up a teammate. So you just play and work to make good decisions consistently. A lot of times that will end up being passing the ball to a wide open Steph and/or teammate when the opportunity is there and just doing whatever it takes to help the team win.”

Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors wears a protective maskt during the first half of their preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers

Podziemski aimed to convey the importance of trusting instincts and making high-IQ plays during games, rather than over-analyzing every move. His comments were not intended to downplay Curry’s influence or the value of learning from one of basketball’s greatest legends.

What must Brandin Podziemski improve to earn more minutes with the Warriors?

Brandin Podziemski displayed promising potential during his rookie NBA season, averaging 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. However, his sophomore campaign has exposed areas in need of improvement, particularly his scoring consistency and decision-making.

One of the key areas for growth is his three-point shooting, where he currently struggles with just a 25% conversion rate. To elevate his game, Podziemski must refine his shot selection, ensuring he picks the right moments to score and improves his overall shooting efficiency. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has emphasized this point, stating that the young guard needs to work on his decision-making, especially under pressure.

Defensively, while Podziemski has shown strong instincts and a solid ability to read plays, he needs to deliver consistent performances on that end of the floor. Greater defensive reliability would make him an invaluable two-way player, capable of impacting both offense and defense and solidifying his role within the team.

