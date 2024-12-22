The Golden State Warriors secured a crucial 113-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, showcasing a more cohesive and competitive performance led by Stephen Curry. This game marked a potential turning point for the team on the NBA. As Dennis Schroder’s recent addition appears to be injecting by Steve Kerr, giving to the team fresh energy and leadership into a squad that had been struggling to find its rhythm.

Before the game, head coach Steve Kerr openly acknowledged the team’s recent identity struggles but expressed optimism following the win. “We held them to 103 points, 42% shooting, fought like crazy defensively, took care of the ball, got out and ran,” Kerr remarked. “That felt like our team again.” He also highlighted Schröder’s immediate impact, both on and off the court.

“You could see Dennis’s impact tonight,” Kerr added. “Not just with his ball handling and how he takes pressure off Steph, but with his leadership. He was pulling guys aside during timeouts, encouraging them, even admonishing them when necessary. We need Dennis’s leadership, and it allowed Steph to stay fresh and close the game out the way he did. It felt like a really good night for our team. We needed the win, but more importantly, it felt like we got back to who we are.”

Curry also expressed relief and optimism following the much-needed win, which came after the team had lost eight of its previous ten games. “It felt good, obviously,” Curry said. “We needed a win. We needed a feel-good type of experience after the Memphis game.”

He emphasized the team’s positive energy and connection, noting that it remains intact despite recent struggles. “That’s the thing about this team. There’s a good energy and commitment to the group, even through some of our challenges. If you came to our practices over the last two weeks without knowing our record, you’d probably think we were on a winning streak. That’s the mindset we need to maintain.”

The leadership and impact of Schröder

One of the most significant takeaways from the game was Schroder’s ability to ease the burden on Curry. His ball-handling and decision-making allowed Curry to focus on his scoring, particularly in critical moments. Kerr acknowledged that Schroder’s presence was instrumental in helping Curry stay fresh for the game’s final stretch.

Schroder has also emerged as a vocal leader, using timeouts to guide and motivate teammates. This type of intangible contribution, often overlooked in stat sheets, has been invaluable for a Warriors team seeking to rebuild its identity.

Rebuilding the Warriors’ identity

The Warriors have long been defined by their fluid ball movement, aggressive defense, and team-first mentality. However, this season has presented challenges in maintaining that trademark style. Schroder’s arrival could be a turning point. His defensive intensity and ability to orchestrate the offense seamlessly align with Kerr’s system.

Against Minnesota, the Warriors’ defense limited their opponent to just 42% shooting, a testament to their renewed commitment to team effort. Dennis played a key role in setting the defensive tone, demonstrating his value as a stabilizing presence on both ends of the court.

Looking ahead

The win over the Timberwolves was more than just a bounce-back victory; it was a step toward rediscovering the Warriors’ identity. Schroder’s integration into the roster could be the catalyst they need to return to form as a perennial contender. With his leadership and ability to complement Curry, Golden State might have found the piece that helps them turn their season around.