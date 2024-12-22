Lakers News: JJ Redick makes something clear about Anthony Davis after missed free throws

The Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to three games with a narrow 103-99 win over the Sacramento Kings. Despite Anthony Davis struggling offensively and missing two critical free throws late in the game, head coach JJ Redick remains unwavering in his trust in the Lakers’ big man.

LeBron James spearheaded the Lakers’ effort on both ends of the floor, finishing with 32 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Davis, meanwhile, had an uncharacteristically quiet offensive performance, scoring just 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting. However, his defensive presence was undeniable, as he contributed 15 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.

The game’s pivotal moment came with 12 seconds left, as Davis was fouled by Malik Monk and sent to the free-throw line with the Lakers leading 101-99. Unfortunately, Davis missed both attempts, leaving the door open for the Kings. Yet, Redick reaffirmed his confidence in Davis for future clutch situations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think that as a player, that stuff can weigh on you,” Redick explained via Spectrum SportsNet. “I trust him. I believe in him. He’ll be in those situations again, and I’m confident he’s gonna make the shot. This and the Orlando game, I’m not deterred in terms of having the basketball in his hands with under 30 seconds.”

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) talks with Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick. (IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

Advertisement

Davis unbothered by missed free throws

After the game, Davis spoke about the missed free throws, saying he wasn’t frustrated because he felt good about how he executed the shots. “Nah, I don’t want to say I’m frustrated because I liked both of them,” Davis said. “Both were in and out. I feel like I didn’t shoot any differently. They weren’t bad where I completely missed left, short, right, or long. Both were in and out.”

Advertisement

see also Anthony Davis reveals what the Lakers missed most about LeBron James during his absence

Davis shares a hilarious text from his wife

Despite the missed free throws, Rui Hachimura came to the rescue, tipping the ball out after the second miss, allowing the Lakers to retain possession. Davis revealed that his wife texted him after the game, humorously pointing out that Hachimura saved him in the clutch moment.

Advertisement

“I definitely appreciate Rui with the tip out. My wife even called me and said, ‘Rui saved you,’” Davis shared. “That made me feel, like, worse. Whose side you on? But at the end of the day, Rui got the tip out, AR [Austin Reaves] knocked down two, and we were able to seal the victory.”