Have the San Francisco 49ers been eliminated from the NFL Playoff race?

The San Francisco 49ers have struggled throughout the 2024 season, a stark contrast to their Super Bowl appearance just months ago against the Kansas City Chiefs. Injuries and offensive shortcomings have derailed the team’s dreams, leaving them far from the expectations set at the start of the season.

Recent results have been particularly disheartening. After their Week 9 bye, the 49ers were clinging to slim playoff hopes but managed just two wins—in six weeks—against the Buccaneers and Bears. Their four losses during that span pushed them further from the playoff race.

Defensively, the 49ers allowed an average of 23 points per game over their last six outings. One of the most painful defeats came against the Rams in a 6-12 loss, just a week after they crushed the Bears 38-13, a game that had briefly sparked optimism for the offense’s recovery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Are the 49ers Officially Eliminated from the Playoffs?

Heading into their Week 16 game against the Dolphins, the 49ers were still “in the hunt” with less than a 10% chance of securing a Wild Card spot. However, the Commanders’ recent victory over the Eagles officially eliminated San Francisco from playoff contention.

Fred Warner, linebacker of the San Francisco 49ers

Advertisement

How the 49ers Will End Their Regular Season

The 49ers will close out their season with two games: hosting the Detroit Lions in Week 17 on December 30 and traveling to face the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Week 18.

Advertisement