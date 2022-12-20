Los Angeles Lakers will visit Sacramento Kings in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

In a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game, Sacramento Kings will receive Los Angeles Lakers. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Los Angeles Lakers had managed to get close to the qualification zone for the Play-in, but the foreseeable defeat against the Phoenix Suns once again left them a little far away. However, their last 20 games have been far more wins than losses, and fans are confident the team can turn around their poor start to the season.

In the case of the Sacramento Kings, it seems that they are finally determined to break their long streak of 16 years without being able to qualify for the Playoffs. They sit in the 6th position, which leaves them as the last of those who will go directly to the Postseason. Of course, in order to achieve that goal, they'll need to keep getting wins.

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play at the Golden 1 Center will be the second of four that they must play this season. The first of them took place on November 12 and on that occasion it was a 120-114 victory for the Sacramento Kings, so now they will look for their second victory against the Lakers who continue to fight to reach the Play-in positions.

This NBA regular season game between Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers to be played on Wednesday, December 21 at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California will be broadcast in the United States.

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. According to the DraftKings website, the Sacramento Kings are favorite at -260 odds, while the odds for the Los Angeles Lakers to win are +220.

