Sacramento Kings will face Los Angeles Lakers in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals are having the best start to the season in almost 16 years. The Sacramento Kings, for the moment, are qualifying for the Playoffs, which is no small thing considering that they come from a 2021/2022 season in which they broke the record for consecutive seasons without a postseason. That is why they are looking to break such a negative streak in 2023.

In the case of the Los Angeles Lakers, they have had a very bad start to the season which has led them to be in the lowest positions of the standings, but little by little they have recovered, although they still cannot leave behind the negative record. They also have 3 victories in a row, and they will seek to continue on the path of victory and fight for Play-in positions.

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 7, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play will be the third of the four that they must play this season. The first two were played on November 12 and December 22, in both cases they were victories for the Sacramento Kings, the first by 120-114; and the second, by 134-120.

How to Watch or Live Stream Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Saturday, January 7 at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-CA.

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game, although they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, this season the Kings have been better so it is possible that they are the favorites.

