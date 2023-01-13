The Spurs take on the Warriors at the Alamodome in a game that is set to break the single game NBA all-time attendance record.

It’s been a season to forget for the San Antonio Spurs, who are in a rebuilding year and the Golden State Warriors who are one of the worst road teams in the NBA. The Spurs are next to last with a 13-29 record, while the NBA champs are 20-21, not exactly a marquee matchup in the standings but a marquee match in name value.

The NBA West has seen the Spurs, Lakers, Warriors, and Timberwolves all occupy the ladder part of the standings. Still the 50th season for the Spurs is a cause for celebration and the team wants to go big and returns to the Alamodome for the first time since 2002.

At the moment over 64,000 tickets have been sold for the game, breaking the single game attendance record for the club and the league. Here are other attendance records in the NBA.

NBA All-time attendance records

The biggest crowd recorded for an NBA game was the 2010 NBA All-Star game with an announced 108,713 fans at AT&T stadium in Texas. Then other records include 62,046 in the Georgia Dome for the Hawks against the Bulls in 1998. 61,983 fans attended the game between the Pistons and the Celtics in 1988 at the old Pontiac Silverdome.

“It’ll be very unique,” Steph Curry stated regarding playing in front of a crowd not often seen at NBA games, “It’s be cool to be a part of hopefully a record-setting night. I’ve never been to the Alamodome. I know Spurs fans are legit, so we’ll see how the road atmosphere is,” he continued. “They have a real home-court advantage with that many people. Should be amazing.”

