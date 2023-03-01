Even though they're a deep team with three All-Stars, Shaquille O'Neal still thinks the Los Angeles Clippers aren't good enough to win the NBA championship.

For years, we've waited for the Los Angeles Clippers to take that leap forward. From the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George days, it seems like they always have what they need to go the distance, yet it never happens.

The Clippers are still looking to make their first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. They knocked on the door a couple of seasons ago, but once again, Leonard's injury woes cost them their ticket.

Now, the Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the league, but they're still 0-3 since trading for Russell Westbrook. Regardless of their talent, it seems like they're always trying to fight their way back into a game, which is why Shaquille O'Neal doesn't like their chances.

Shaquille O'Neal Doesn't Think The Clippers Are Legit Championship Contenders

"I do see it, but it's a big if; Paul George and Kawhi played good," Shaq said on NBA on TNT. "But again, when you're the one-two punch, you have to play extraordinary, you have to play magnificent, and you have to play legendary."

"The problem I see with the Clippers is that they were in the game most of the game, then they let it get away, and then they try to have a heroic comeback. They got to find points in a game when they get to 10, 12, and 15-point leads and sustain that lead and keep the lead," Shaq explained. "All year, they have been losing leads, fighting back, trying to get the heroic wins; it's not going to work if you want to win a championship."

Tyronn Lue has proven to be a great coach, especially in terms of making adjustments. But it's hard to win a ring when you're always coming from behind, so Shaq is right on point with this assessment.