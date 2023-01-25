With the Golden State Warriors struggling to be at their best right now, Stephen Curry might force the front office to make a decision that wasn't on their plans.

The Golden State Warriors stacked as much young talent as they could in those two years they failed to make the playoffs. But outside from some glimpses from Jonathan Kuminga, their promising prospects have failed to live up to the hype.

There's no denying that Moses Moody and James Wiseman have sky-high potential, and they could turn out to be very productive NBA players. But the Warriors aren't getting any younger, and they need players who can contribute right now.

So, even though the Dubs have been reluctant to make big moves or trade their young players, a recent report states that Stephen Curry could make them change their minds in the blink of an eye.

NBA Rumors: Steph Curry Could Force Warriors To Trade Their Young Players

(Transcript via Sean Deveney — Heavy)

"Then there are, of course, the Warriors, who have signaled they won’t be very active at the deadline—though many around the league believe that will change. The Warriors need help up front, but there is some panic within the organization about the fact that the team’s bench has just not come together this year. Ownership remains reluctant to break up the young trio of James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga, but some strong internal voices could force a rethink on that.

Who? Easy: 'Steph Curry,' the executive said.'If he says to ownership, ‘You’ve got to get some help for right now, not for down the road,’ then that will go a long way. There’s only a few players you absolutely have to listen to, and Steph is one. [Malik] Beasley would be a good bench piece for them if they wanted to trade off one of the young guys.'”

Curry has been open about his frustration with the team and how they're settling more often than not. So, even though he's never directly asked for help in his career, he might as well take his complaints up and get the team to pick up the phone.