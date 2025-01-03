Trending topics:
NFL News: Jerry Jones answers if Super Bowl champion will replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach

With speculation heating up about a Super Bowl champion stepping in as the Cowboys' next head coach, Jerry Jones finally addresses the buzz around Mike McCarthy.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones made a big gamble before the 2024 season with the Dallas Cowboys when he decided to give historic contract extensions to stars like CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.

However, the controversial owner didn’t anticipate that the supporting cast lacked the caliber needed to win the Super Bowl and that this fact, combined with numerous injuries, would derail his championship plans.

Additionally, Jones deliberately let Mike McCarthy face the final year of his contract with all the pressure that entailed. The result was an absolute failure that could bring changes to one of the most important franchises in the NFL.

Who will replace Mike McCarthy with Cowboys?

In recent days, Jon Gruden has surprisingly appeared in several reports as a potential candidate to become the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys if Mike McCarthy is out.

Jerry Jones had a strong answer for those rumors during an interview with 105.3 The Fan. “I just don’t have any comment there at all. Seriously, one way or the other, John is a friend and let’s leave it at that.”

NFL News: Micah Parsons sends clear message to Jerry Jones about trade to get him out of Cowboys

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

