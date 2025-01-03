Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Victor Wembanyama opens up about his 'craziness' and its impact in Spurs' success

The San Antonio Spurs are leaning heavily on the exceptional talent of Victor Wembanyama. Recently, he opened up about his growth as an NBA player and the importance of allowing himself to play freely.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs attempts a free throw during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesVictor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs attempts a free throw during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Victor Wembanyama is arguably the most talked-about young player in the NBA today. With his towering height and exceptional versatility on the court, he stands out as a unique talent who has captivated both fans and analysts alike. In just his second season, the French center has become the face of the San Antonio Spurs, and his impact on the team has been nothing short of transformative.

After the Spurs’ dominant 122-86 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers to close out 2024, Wembanyama took a moment to reflect on his development throughout the year and the areas where he still seeks improvement. “I think I have to trust my instincts,” he shared. “I know the craziness happens by itself, and I don’t need to force it.”

However, he acknowledged that while instincts play a crucial role, there are times when a more deliberate approach is necessary. “What I need to force are the things that aren’t natural to me—some fundamentals, some adjustments to the opponents’ defense, and things I still need to learn,” he explained. “Once I’ve learned them, they’ll become natural. But it’s important to trust my instincts.”

Advertisement

The French star’s competitive drive shines through in his constant desire to refine every aspect of his game. Despite being only in his second season, his impact on the league has far exceeded expectations and cemented his status as one of the NBA’s brightest stars.

Wembanyama’s numbers speak for themselves. He currently ranks 11th among the league’s top scorers in the 2024-25 season, averaging an impressive 25.6 points per game. He also leads the NBA in blocks with 3.9 per game, well ahead of his nearest competitor, Walker Kessler, who averages 2.7. Additionally, Wembanyama ranks in the top ten for defensive rebounds, pulling down 8.2 per game.

Advertisement
Victor Wembanyama making a throw

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs scores against the Golden State Warriors in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 23, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

Spurs’ collective success: A work in progress

While Wembanyama’s individual achievements are unquestionable, the next step for the Spurs—and for Victor—is achieving collective success. San Antonio endured a difficult 2023-24 season, finishing second to last in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

Advertisement

This season, however, the Spurs have shown significant improvement, posting a 17-16 record and positioning themselves for a potential playoff spot. Leading the team into the postseason will be a key challenge for Wembanyama, and achieving that success will be the next crucial milestone in his career.

NBA News: Victor Wembanyama sets another incredible record in final game of the year

see also

NBA News: Victor Wembanyama sets another incredible record in final game of the year

What’s next for the Spurs?

The Spurs’ quest to solidify their playoff hopes continues this Friday night in Colorado, where they’ll face the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in their first game of the year. With the Nuggets sitting fourth in the Western Conference and having won 8 of their last 11 games, this matchup will be pivotal for the Spurs as they strive to climb the standings.

Advertisement
alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

ALSO READ

Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook share this incredible NBA record
NBA

Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook share this incredible NBA record

NBA News: Grizzlies target Heat star in quest to bolster support for Ja Morant
NBA

NBA News: Grizzlies target Heat star in quest to bolster support for Ja Morant

NBA News: Adebayo and Herro React to Jimmy Butler's bold comments about leaving the Heat
NBA

NBA News: Adebayo and Herro React to Jimmy Butler's bold comments about leaving the Heat

Lionel Messi reveals the three toughest goalkeepers he’s ever faced in his career
Soccer

Lionel Messi reveals the three toughest goalkeepers he’s ever faced in his career

Better Collective Logo