Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook share this incredible NBA record

The Denver Nuggets have been one of the most consistent teams in the 2024 NBA season, currently sitting fourth in the Western Conference and firmly in a direct playoff spot. Leading the charge is Nikola Jokic, who dominates the stat sheet with averages of 30.7 points, 13 rebounds, 9.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, topping the team in every major category. Veteran Russell Westbrook follows as the team’s second-best playmaker, contributing 6.6 assists per game. Together, Jokic and Westbrook share an extraordinary NBA record.

Jokic and Westbrook hold 4 of the 7 fastest triple-doubles in NBA history. The fastest ever belongs to reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, achieved in just 14:33 against the Milwaukee Bucks on February 16, 2018. Westbrook, however, boasts the third-fastest (17:35) against the Los Angeles Lakers and the fourth-fastest (18:43) against the Los Angeles Clippers, both accomplished during his remarkable 2016 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. This shared feat underscores the historic impact of two of the league’s most versatile stars.

Nikola Jokic proved on January 1 of 2025, that he remains in top form, recording another triple-double against the Atlanta Hawks with 20 points, 16 assists, and 12 rebounds. Notably, it marked the 7th fastest triple-double in NBA history, further cementing his dominance. Jokic currently ranks third in scoring this season, trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Additionally, his playmaking continues to shine, as he also holds the third-best assists average, behind Tyrese Haliburton and Trae Young. Jokic’s all-around excellence keeps him firmly among the NBA’s elite.

Russell Westbrook has not held back his admiration for Nikola Jokic. After the Denver Nuggets’ commanding 139-120 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, Westbrook expressed his respect for his teammate: “He’s the best player in the world. My job is to make the game easy for him and he does it for everybody else. It’s a pleasure to be able to share the floor with him,” stated Westbrook. The veteran guard’s praise highlights the synergy between the two, as Jokic continues to lead the Nuggets with his extraordinary playmaking and all-around dominance.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets poses with the Michael Jordan MVP trophy prior to Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on May 14, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Anthony Edwards says Nikola Jokic does not deserve 2024 NBA MVP

Minnesota Timberwolves rising star Anthony Edwards has made his pick for the 2024 NBA MVP award, and it is not reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. In a recent interview with ESPN, Edwards threw his support behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, citing his outstanding consistency and game-changing ability.

“I don’t know if they could give it to (Jokić) again…Yeah, I would say Shai. Yeah, he’s looking like the MVP, man. He was incredible once again tonight. He’s consistent every night. His team gonna give him the ball and just let him rock out every night. It’s nothing to think about. ‘Hey, get Shai the ball and he going to get busy, and then we’re going to figure it out after that.’ I love watching that. It’s incredible, man. If he is keeping him like that, I hope they give (MVP) to him this year for sure. I feel like he should have won it last year, but he’s playing out his mind right now.”

For Edwards, Shai’s ability to take over games with the ball sets him apart, making him an MVP-caliber player. While Edwards acknowledges Jokic’s consistency, he believes Gilgeous-Alexander’s electric performances this season make him a top contender.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s stats back up the hype: he is averaging 31.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game this season. With numbers like these and his ability to carry his team, Edwards’ endorsement might not be far off the mark. Shai is undoubtedly one of the strongest candidates for this year’s MVP award.

