Even non-basketball fans think of dunks when they think of the NBA. Big men like Shaquille O'Neal or Wilt Chamberlain are always some of the names that come to mind when talking about hoops.

In fact, NBA scouts have been enamored with huge prospects like Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren because of their height and long wingspan, among other multiple traits — obviously.

While height has always been an advantage in the game of basketball, it hasn't stopped some players from pursuing their dreams of an NBA career. Here, we let you know about the 3 shortest NBA players ever.

NBA: The Shortest Players Ever

3. Mel Hirsch - 5'6''

Making it to the league at 5'6'' is one thing, but staying in it is a whole different story. That was the case with Boston Celtics guard Mel Hirsch, who made it to their roster for the 1946-47 season.

Unsurprisingly, Hirsch's numbers weren't all that impressive, even by that era's standards. He only made 13 appearances, averaging 1.5 points and 0.8 assists per game on 20.0% from the floor and 50.0% from the free-throw line.

2. Earl Boykins - 5'5''

Unlike Hirsch, Earl Boykins actually managed to have a long and respectable career in the league, staying in the NBA for 13 years. That's especially remarkable, considering the average length of an NBA career is just 4.5 years.

Boykins played for the New Jersey (now Brooklyn) Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets), Washington Wizards, and Houston Rockets, averaging 8.9 points per game on 41.7% shooting.

1. Muggsy Bogues - 5'3''

And last but not least, we find the legendary Muggsy Bogues. Bogues was a mainstay in the league for 14 seasons, defying the odds with his freakish athleticism and even recording 39 blocks per his career as a perennial starter despite his height — or lack thereof.

Sneaky, fast, and quite intelligent, Bogues took his talents to the Washington Bullets, Charlotte Hornets (now New Orleans Pelicans), Golden State Warriors, and Toronto Raptors. He averaged 7.7 points and 7.6 assists per game and even won the gold medal at the FIBA World Championship in 1986. Unsurprisingly, he never dunked in a game.