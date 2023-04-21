Victor Wembanyama has officially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. Check out more details about him such as his age, height, weight, team and nationality.

As the odds predicted,Victor Wembanyama will be in the 2023 Draft of the NBA. In a very long awaited moment, the player confirmed his decision during an interview with Malika Andrews. "It's been a year with so many great news for me. I want to thank everyone who's been a part of that journey. All my coaches and my family".

Then, Wembanyama put on alert every team who see him as the cornerstone to transform a franchise. "I'm really excited to announce that I'tm going to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft. I hope it's big news. Obviously, it's big news for me."

According to many experts, Victor Wembanyama could easily become the No.1 overall pick and make NBA Draft history. The event is scheduled to be held on June 22 at Barclays Center. Read here to find more about him such as his age, height, weight, team and nationality.

How old is Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama is 19 years old. He was born on January 4, 2004. In the last few months, many scouts have considered Wembanyama as a player who will transform the NBA forever. Undoubtedly, the greatest prospect of his generation.

How tall is Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama's height is 7 ft 3 in (approximately 2.21 m). Before going all-in for basketball, Wembanyama played other sports such as soccer and judo.

How big is Victor Wembanyama?

The weight of Victor Wembanyama is 220 lb (approximately 100 kg).

What is Victor Wembanyama's team?

Victor Wembanyama has played for Nanterre 92, ASVEL and Metroplitans 92. All are French teams.

Where is Victor Wembanyama from?

Victor Wembanyama was born in Le Chesnay, France. The young star has already represented his country in many international tournaments winning silver medals in the 2021 FIBA U-19 World Cup and the 2019 FIBA U-16 European Championship.