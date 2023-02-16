Team Ryan and Team Dwyane face each other on Friday at Crypto.com for the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will take place on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this annual exhibition basketball game in the US.

Celebrities from a variety of industries get together to show off their basketball talents at the NBA All-Star weekend's Celebrity Game. A host of Grammy-winning musicians, actresses, and comedians will join MLB and NFL athletes as they showcase their skills on the hardwood court this year.

The famous people have chosen a side—either Team Ryan or Team Dwyane—to represent. The former is honored by the name of Ryan Smith, governor of the Utah Jazz and a minority owner of the club. On the other side, there is Dwyane Wade, a 13-time All-Star.

When will the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game be played?

The 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game game between Team Ryan and Team Dwyane will be played on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The exhibition match to be played between Team Ryan and Team Dwyane at the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, will be broadcast in the United States. Options include ESPN, ESPN App.