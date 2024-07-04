Just like it happens in many high-profile tournaments, the 2024 Copa America embraces the tradition of having players holding the hands of kids as they walk out to the field.

The 2024 Copa America is the oldest national team competition in soccer, which makes it one of the most significant events in sports. But the competition has taken inspiration from other tournaments as it evolved.

One thing that proves this is the fact that players walk out to the field next to child mascots, an action that became tradition in soccer this century, with player escorts becoming common in World Cup and Euros as well.

Even though there’s not a specific explanation for this, it is understood that the purpose of having players walking out to the field holding children’s hands is to remind that the game goes beyond the result. Not only in the Copa America, but in other competitions as well.

The kids who walk out to the field are a symbol of innocence and joy, and their presence should remind players of all those who dream of being where they are. That includes the desire of the players themselves when they were kids.

Players of Canada and Argentina line up for the national anthem prior to durin the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Player escorts, a tradition that goes beyond the 2024 Copa America

Player escorts sometimes help to promote children right’s campaigns, as it happened in a collaboration between FIFA and UNICEF ahead of the 2022 World Cup with the campaign Say Yes for Children.

Sponsor of both competitions, McDonald’s offers childrens from all over the planet since 2002 a chance to participate to become a mascot at the World Cup or European Championship.

Apart from raising awareness on children rights and promoting the most positive aspects of the sport, the action of having player escorts also allows kids to live an unforgettable moment with their idols.