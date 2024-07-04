Hugo Lloris will not be with the French national team as they face Portugal in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Euros.

Why is Hugo Lloris Not Playing for France vs Portugal in Euro 2024 Quarterfinals?

France, considered one of the top contenders for UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany, notably lacks their long-time goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Despite the significance of this tournament for Les Bleus, who will play Portugal in the quarterfinals on Friday, Lloris opted to watch from home.

The 37-year-old retired from the French national team in January 2023, following the Qatar 2022 World Cup final, where France lost to Lionel Messi’s Argentina on penalties.

“I think that the team is ready to go on,” Lloris reflected on his retirement. With a record 145 caps for France from 2008 to 2022, he emphasized the importance of passing on the torch. “There is also a goalkeeper who is ready (Mike Maignan). I prefer to go out at my peak than wait for a downturn,” he explained to L’Equipe.

Hugo Lloris at LAFC

Since leaving Tottenham Hotspur after 11 seasons, Hugo Lloris has moved to MLS to play for LAFC, one of the top clubs in the league. Lloris has played in 20 matches and kept 8 clean sheets, ranking second to Charlotte FC’s Kristijan Kahlina, who has 9 shutouts.

LAFC currently leads the MLS West, tied with city rivals Los Angeles Galaxy with 40 points. The two teams will face off in a significant match on July 4th for city bragging rights and the top spot in the west.