Why is Mats Hummels not playing for Germany vs Spain in Euro 2024 quarterfinals?

Germany, the home team of Euro 2024, will face Spain in a crucial quarterfinal match. The German team is looking to advance to the semifinals of the European tournament.

Taking into account the pieces that the German national team has, Mats Hummels, who turns 36 in December, has become a benchmark in defense, standing out for his imposing physique, his vision of the game and his leadership skills.

Hummels, after his return to Borussia Dortmund in 2019, continues to prove his worth. Despite some injuries, he remains a reference in the back of the black and white team.

Hummels out of Euro 2024

Experienced defender Mats Hummels is not present at Euro 2024 with the German national team, despite his outstanding performance with Borussia Dortmund in the last Champions League.

Mats Hummels of Borussia Dortmund applauds the fans after the team’s victory in the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and SV Darmstadt 98. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Hummels’ absence from Euro 2024 marks the end of an era for German football. However, it also opens the door to new promises who will look to proudly defend their country’s colors in the quarterfinal.

The official version points to football reasons. Nagelsmann has opted for a centre-back pair of Antonio Rüdiger and Jonathan Tah, considering their performance and future projection. Can Germany beat Spain without Hummels?