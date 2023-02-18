The NBA will present the All-Star Pre-Game Concert as part of an intense weekend. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

The NBA will have an intense activity all the weekend. Beforme the main game, fans can enjoy of the Pre-Game Concert, and here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The most awaited moment by the fans in the All-Star weekend is when the two teams made up of the main stars of the best basketball league in the world face each other. But to prepare for this unique event, fans can enjoy an event no less impressive.

In the preview of the main game, the All-Star game concert will take place. Kid LAROI and rapper BIA will perform at this impressive NBA All-Star Pregame Concert during NBA All-Star Weekend.

When will 2023 NBA All-Star Pre-Game Concert take place?

The 2023 NBA All-Star Pre-Game Concert will take place at the Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah this Sunday, February 18 before the All-Star Game, which will start at 8 PM (ET).

How to watch 2023 NBA All-Star Pre-Game Concert

The 2023 NBA All-Star Pre-Game Concert will be livestream in the United States on AT&T 5G Concert Lens using AT&T 5G connectivity.

