The NBA will have an intense activity all the weekend. The All-Star Saturday Night 2023 will be a day with a lot of events, and here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the day before the big game on Sunday, the one that everyone is waiting for as the end of a very intense weekend full of basketball. And although of course, no event can equal the all-star game, without a doubt Saturday has plenty of activities to enjoy with the best basketball in the world.

Among them, this Saturday will feature: NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T, NBA All-Star Media Day, NBA x HBCU Classic Presented (Southern University vs. Grambling State University), Commissioner Adam Silver news conference, State Farm All-Star Saturday; which include: Kia Skills Challenge (first event), Starry 3-Point Contest (second event), AT&T Slam Dunk (third event).

When will NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2023 be played?

The NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2023 will start at the Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah this Saturday, February 18 at 8:00 PM (ET).

NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2023: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2023

The NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2023 will be broadcast in the United States on: NBA TV, ESPN 2, and TNT.

