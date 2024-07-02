Tom Brady, NFL legend, reflects on career wondering if he missed out on the fun. Brady admires young players like Patrick Mahomes who seem to enjoy the game more. Mahomes prioritizes family and wouldn't mind a shorter career to spend more time with them. Is there a balance between sports passion and personal life?

Tom Brady, considered one of the most successful quarterbacks in NFL history, has expressed in a recent interview that he feels some regret for not having enjoyed the game more during his career.

On “The Pivot” podcast, Brady mentioned that watching young players like Patrick Mahomes, who appear to have more fun on the field, he can’t help but wonder if he himself lost that spark over time.

“When I see these young players, I see like Patrick [Mahomes] out there at quarterback, running around, laughing, having fun, I’m like, ‘I used to be like that. What the hell happened?’ ” Brady said, according to The Daily Mail. The former Buccaneers and Patriots player acknowledged that his approach during his career was much more “serious,” something he attributes to the circumstances of the moment.

Mahomes’ thoughts on Brady´s longevity

Patrick Mahomes, for his part, has made it clear that he is not looking to emulate the longevity of Brady’s career. In a recent interview, the Chiefs quarterback mentioned that he prioritizes time with his family over an extended NFL career.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“If I played untilTom [Brady’s] age, my daughter would be 19 or 20 years old… I’d love to play for so long… but at the same time, I want to be there for my daughter,” Mahomes said.

Do you think Brady is right to feel that he missed out on enjoying his career more? Is it possible to find a balance between passion for sport and personal life? Brady’s reflection invites an interesting discussion about the priorities and meaning of success in high-performance sports.