Mychal Thompson, a former Lakers player, hoped Klay would follow in his footsteps and play for the purple and gold team. He even tried to convince his son to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
“I don’t feel like congratulating him right now,” Mychal said on SiriusXM. “It’s Klay’s decision, it’s his life and he’s a grown man. But I’m really disappointed. I expected him to finish his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.”
Klay Thompson grew up as a Lakers fan and idolized Kobe Bryant. Mychal believed it was the perfect opportunity for Klay to “come home.” However, Klay ultimately chose the Mavericks. Mychal accepts his son’s decision, but is still disappointed.
Did Klay Thompson make the right decision in choosing the Mavericks over the Lakers?
“I tried to convince him to join the Lakers,” Mychal said. “But in the end, he chose the Mavericks. I accept it and I’m happy for him because he’s happy with his decision.”
The Lakers are missing a great player in Klay Thompson. However, now they will have to face him in the Western Conference. Do you think Klay made the right decision?
