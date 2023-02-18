Now that he's on the verge of being bought out, Russell Westbrook will reportedly take some time before making a decision about his future.

Russell Westbrook's nightmare tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers has finally come to an end. He was traded to the Utah Jazz, a rebuilding team that's likely to buy him out in the next few days.

The Jazz reportedly let Westbrook know that he's welcome to stay and finish the season in Utah if he wants to. However, he might be better off suiting up for a contending team interested in his services.

According to the latest reports, multiple teams would be interested in Westbrook if he's indeed bought out. However, as frenetic and fast-paced as he is on the court, he's not rushing to make a decision right now.

NBA News: Russell Westbrook Won't Choose A New Team Until After The All-Star Break

"Former MVP Russell Westbrook, widely seen as the most prominent player conceivably available on this season’s NBA buyout market, is expected to use the All-Star break to recharge before proceeding with his next career steps, league sources say," reported Marc Stein. "Westbrook, while reserving the right to speed up that timetable if the right opportunity arises, has expressed a desire to be deliberate in his decision-making..."

The Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Chicago Bulls have been mentioned as potential suitors for the former MVP, with the Bulls and coach Billy Donovan reportedly leading the race.

Westbrook's tenure in Los Angeles was always meant for disaster, he wasn't a good fit next to LeBron James, and the fans constantly went at him for the team's shortcomings. So, it's only normal to see that he's taking some time to make a decision.

There's no denying that Westbrook's career will end in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. But he needs to go out on a high note, playing for a team where he and his talents are actually appreciated.