Being an NBA star comes with big responsibilities. Star players are expected to perform at a high level every night while often carrying their team on their backs. Of course, there are plenty of perks to being an NBA star, most notably huge houses and incredible automobiles. Most of the players we regard as stars in the NBA have either a huge mansion or an impressive car collection, sometimes both.

Let’s explore the perks of being an NBA star a little more by checking out some of the most impressive houses and car collections owned by current and former NBA players.

LeBron James

LeBron cars collection

Ever since he got out of high school and entered the NBA, the money has just rolled in for LeBron, whether it be through basketball or his other ventures. Akron’s favorite son hasn’t been shy about spending his fortune on cars. His collection includes over a dozen vehicles, each one a little fancier than the rest.

From what we can tell, the most expensive of the bunch is a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, which is valued at around $670,000. LeBron’s Roadster has a floral print to match his King’s Pride Nike sneaker. LeBron’s collection also includes a Rolls-Royce Phantom, which was reportedly a 25th birthday present from Shaq. Among LeBron’s best cars are a Porsche 911 Turbo S and a Ferrari 458 Spider.

LeBron James – $23 million

LeBron’s mansion

It won’t surprise anyone to hear that LeBron has multiple homes in all corners of the country. But it’s obvious for a variety of reasons that he likes Southern California, especially since he spent $23 million on a home in the Brentwood neighborhood. It’s a modern house that’s full of marble and includes eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

On top of being beautiful, the perks and amenities inside the home are virtually endless. The master bedroom comes with a private patio and huge walk-in closets. There is a home gym that includes both an inside and outside area, not to mention a sauna, steam room, and massage room. When LeBron and his family want to relax a little more, there is a home theater, cigar lounge, wine cellar, and a massive pool that’s located adjacent to the outdoor kitchen.

Draymond Green

Green cars collection

While Green hasn’t gone overboard with his car collection, he certainly has an eye for expensive vehicles. It’s certainly not difficult to find a picture of him posing next to one of his vehicles. From what we found, he has four high-priced vehicles, suitably matching the number of NBA championship rings he owns.

The top car in Green’s collection is a BMW i8, which can get up and down streets way faster than Green gets up and down the court. Meanwhile, a Mercedes-Benz G-Class is the vehicle Green tends to use most often. Mercedes and BMW appear to be his favorite brands, as Green also has a BMW i3 and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe.

Draymond Green – $12 million

Draymond Green’s mansion

Despite growing up in Michigan and spending his entire NBA career in Northern California with the Warriors, Green has decided to make Southern California his primary residence in the offseason. In 2020, he spent $9.6 million on a home in the famously upscale Brentwood neighborhood in Los Angeles.

A few months before Green bought the house, it was listed at $12 million, so he ended up getting a great deal. Upon walking into the house, you’ll notice high ceilings, a grand staircase, and a checkerboard floor. The kitchen, living room, and master bedroom are all as spacious as you could ever want. There is also a library, wine room, and a home theater that’s ideal for watching movies or basketball.

Jaylen Brown

Jaylen’s car

Early in his career, Brown was pranked by some of his Celtics teammates, who put popcorn in his car. Surely, his teammates wouldn’t dare do the same to him now. That’s because has quite an impressive collection of cars, a collection that is sure to grow after Brown got a four-year, $115 million extension a few years ago.

For the record, it was Brown’s Range-Rover Evoque that was filled with popcorn. Fortunately, his teammates didn’t get all of that buttery goodness in his Porsche Macan, which costs over $80,000 and is loaded with power. Finally, a 6’6’’ NBA star needs an SUV for getting around town, and Brown has such a car in the form of an Audi Q5.

Jaylen Brown – $7.8 million

Jaylen’s mansion

After blossoming into a star, Brown signed a $106.3 million extension prior to the 2019-20 season. He then made the NBA’s shutdown during the early part of the pandemic work for him by exploring the real estate market after the season was suspended. Brown was able to find his dream home that summer, paying $7.8 million for a seven-bedroom mansion in the Boston suburbs.

In addition to those seven bedrooms, the home has nine bathrooms. It also comes with 11-foot ceilings, which is an important feature for any NBA player.Brown also enjoys the 1.53 acres of space that make up the property. Also, not that he needed it with his $106.3 million contract, but Brown got a great deal, as the house he bought hit the market six months he bought it for $11 million, making it a steal at $7.8 million.

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi cars collection

Most likely, Leonard has flown during his moves from San Antonio to Toronto and from Toronto to Los Angeles. But once he gets to those cities, he loves to drive around. Otherwise, it’d be a waste of such a great car collection, including a Rolls Royce Cullinan, which is Leonard’s latest addition.

Before the Cullinan came along, Leonard’s pride and joy was definitely the 993 Porsche 911, which was a rare vehicle only manufactured for a few years in the mid-90s. Leonard is definitely a lover of old cars, which is why he still has the 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe that he used to drive in high school. But when he wants something a little newer, Leonard has a 2016 Subaru Forester to help him get around town.

Kawhi Leonard – $17.1 million

Kawhi’s mansion

There are probably a lot of reasons why Leonard signed with the Clippers after leading the Raptors to an NBA title in 2019. The real estate in Southern California could have been one of them, especially since the year before going the Clippers, Leonard spent $17.1 million on a house in the Palisades. Keep in mind this is on top of a downtown LA condo and a large ranch outside of San Diego.

Of course, Leonard’s new home in the Palisades is the biggest of them all at roughly 12,000 square feet. All of the living spaces have glass doors that open to the outside with views of either the ocean or the mountains. In addition to the six bedrooms upstairs, the bottom floor of the house has a 10-seat movie theater, a game room, and a wine cellar that comes with a tasting bar and enough room for over 900 bottles.

Devin Booker

Booker’s collection

It took a few years, but Booker finally built himself into a perennial NBA all-star. Luckily for him, he also has a car collection that matches his all-star status. The two cars that he’s surely most proud of are his 1959 Chevy Impala, his Ferrari 488 Spider, and his Ferrari F430 Spider.

But you should know that Booker has been interested in cars since he was a kid. He doesn’t mess around when it comes to collecting both modern and classic cars. If you stop by his home, there’s a good chance you’ll also find a Lamborghini, Ford Mustang Convertible, a Range Rover, and even an Audi A8 L Wagon, among many others.

Devin Booker – $3.2 million

Booker’s mansion

Booker has found a home in Arizona in more ways than one. Not only has he blossomed into an all-star with the Suns but he’s also purchased an awe-inspiring house in the Phoenix area. One look around the grounds and it’s not hard to envision Booker being happy in these digs for a long time.

The house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a four-car garage. Booker paid $3.2 million for the 5,000-square-foot house in 2019. The pool alone is spectacular, especially sitting next to the outdoor lounge area. There is also a chef’s kitchen, a butler’s pantry, and room for hundreds of wine bottles. On top of that, both the architecture and furniture in the home are modern and stylish, almost making the house look like a dream come to life.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant car’s collection

After signing a four-year extension worth $198 million in 2021, it’s safe to say that money isn’t tight for Durant. That explains why he has a car collection that some have estimated is worth as much as $4 million. To be fair, about $2.5 million of that is tied up in a 1966 Ford GT40, as Durant owns just one of 105 models that were ever made.

It’s tough for the other cars in Durant’s collection to compete with that, but the others aren’t exactly lemons. For instance, Durant owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom that cost a modest $460,000. Likewise, he has a $450,000 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster. Finally, let’s not forget Durant’s 2009 Ferrari California, 2017 Cadillac Escalade, or his 2015 Custom Chevrolet Camaro.

Kevin Durant – $15.6 million

Kevin Durant’s mansion

In recent years, Durant has moved from Golden State to Brooklyn to Phoenix. However, he seems to be putting roots down in Los Angeles. At least that would be the impression most people would get after he dropped $15.6 million on a home in the exclusive Hidden Hills neighborhood.

Within the gated community, Durant has 1.8 acres of land on a cul-de-sac. It’s a two-story house, presumably with high ceilings, and roughly 10,000 square feet, giving Durant plenty of room to stretch out and relax. Until he retires, Durant won’t be able to live there full-time. But when that happens, he’ll be sharing a neighborhood with the likes of Drake, Madonna, John Stamos, and the Kardashians.

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie’s cars

Even though Irving has changed teams a few times in his NBA career, his cars go with him everywhere he goes. It starts with a Lamborghini Aventador and the Aventador SV Roadster. That’s right, Irving has two ridiculously cool Lamborghinis. This is how we know that Irving is a true car lover who isn’t messing around.

Those two vehicles aside, Irving also finds himself in possession of a Ferrari 458 Italia, which for some is the perfect blend of speed and luxury. Along those same lines, Irving has another luxury car in the form of an Audi R8. However, Irving comes back down to (the flat) earth with a 2014 Jeep Wrangler.

Kyrie Irving – $925,000

Kyrie’s mansion

Obviously, Irving requested a trade away from the Nets for professional reasons. He certainly didn’t want out of Brooklyn for real estate reasons, as Irving owns multiple homes in New Jersey that anyone would be lucky to live in. First, there is a 3,100-square-foot penthouse in Union City that cost $925,000 and boasts amazing views of the New York City skyline. There are tons of exposed brick and 13-foot ceilings and plenty of windows for Irving to gaze at the aforementioned skyline.

If that weren’t enough, Irving also has a nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion in West Orange, New Jersey. This is sure where Irving goes when he wants a little more space. The mansion has cathedral ceilings, two acres of space on the property, and a pool. When it’s a little cold outside, there is an indoor training room, a sunroom, and spacious living areas for Irving to quietly contemplate all of the ways he’s been disrespected.

DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan’s car

As the all-star selections keep piling up for DeRozan, it seems that the cars in his garage are doing the same. After all, he’s finally making a salary that’s in line with his all-star status, so he can afford to splurge on a few nice vehicles. His newest addition appears to be a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe, which certainly has the cabin space for an NBA player.

But DeRozan also has a fancy side, which is why he owns a Rolls-Royce Wraith. At the same time, he also doesn’t mind driving off-road sometimes in his Mercedes G63 AMG, an SUV with tons of power. In fact, bigger cars seem to suit DeRozan just fine, as he also owns a Range Rover.

DeMar DeRozan – $4.5 million

DeRozan’s mansion

After going to the Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal in 2021, DeRozan was in the market for a new home. In a unique twist, DeRozan’s new home was purchased for $4.5 million from Juanita Vanoy Jordan, who is Michael Jordan’s ex-wife. In a way, it’s like one of Chicago’s current stars is living in the home of its favored son.

Since the home is in northern Illinois, it’s only natural that it comes with four fireplaces and a heated garage to help DeRozan get through winters in the Windy City. The mansion also has more than 10,000 square feet worth of space, including six bedrooms. There is also a large game and billiards room, as well as a full library.

Lonzo Ball

Lonzo cars collection

Even if injuries have defined the early part of his NBA career, that hasn’t impacted Ball’s ability to amass a fine collection of cars. In a way, the time away from the court has perhaps helped him to collect some fantastic automobiles. The best example of that might be Ball’s Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, an iconic muscle car.

But the fun doesn’t stop there, especially when it comes to a Mercedes-AMG G63. Most NBA players have an SUV for getting around, and this is the vehicle that Ball has chosen. Last but certainly not least is a Rolls Royce Dawn, which costs close to $400,000, and that’s before all of the customized features Ball undoubtedly requested.

Lonzo Ball – $7.3 million

Lonzo’s mansion

Even though the oldest Ball brother only spent two seasons playing for the Lakers, he still owns multiple homes in Southern California. In fact, he continues to buy them despite only spending his offseason there. In April 2022, he added a $7.3 million mansion to his rather impressive real estate portfolio.

At 6,200 square feet, this $7.3 million mansion just outside of Los Angeles is the biggest home Ball has purchased thus far. It has six bedrooms, most of which have glass walls from floor to ceiling, as well as eight bathrooms. Everything about the house is designed to send give someone easy access outside, where they will find an infinity pool, fire pit, AstroTurf lawn, and patios on every side of the house.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo cars collection

Come on, just because he hails from Greece doesn’t mean Giannis isn’t appreciative of amazing cars from all over the world. For instance, he knows that a Rolls-Royce Cullinan is one of the top vehicles on the road, which is why it’s arguably the highlight of his car collection. Well, it’s either that or his BMW i8, complete with wing doors and amazing aerodynamics.

His love of BMWs doesn’t stop there, as Giannis also owns a BMW X6, as well as a Porsche Cayenne to drive when he feels like showing off a little. Of course, as a seven-footer, Giannis is probably most comfortable in bigger vehicles. This is why his collection includes a Land Rover Defender and an SUV Mercedes G63 AMG.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – $1.8 million

Antetokounmpo’s mansion

Considering that Giannis is one of the biggest basketball stars on the planet, it’s a little surprising that he only paid $1.8 million for his home. Keep in mind that was after he won two MVPs, so he probably could have afforded something even bigger. However, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and 9,000 square feet are nothing to scoff at.

Oddly enough, Giannis is the third member of the Bucks to live in that particular house. Both Michael Carter-Williams and Mirza Teletović previously occupied the house. In fact, it was Teletović who sold the house to Giannis in the summer of 2018 after he had to retire from the NBA due to health reasons. Now it’s Giannis’ turn to enjoy the home theater, pool, wine cellar, game room, and all of the other features of his house.

Steph Curry

Steph’s cars

You can’t ask a guy who signed a $201 million contract in 2017 to limit himself to just one car. As an avid car lover, Curry has a whole collection of high-priced and high-performing vehicles. Porsche appears to be his favorite brand, as he has a 2017 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and a Porsche Panamera Turbo S.

As a brand ambassador for Infiniti, it’s no surprise to find a Q50 from 2018 in Curry’s car collection. Among the other highlights of his impressive collection are a Mercedes Benz G55 and a Tesla Model X 90D.

Steph Curry – $31 million

Steph’s mansion

It’s safe to say that Curry has all of the money he’ll ever need. That’s what happens when you win multiple MVP Awards and multiple NBA championships. As a result, he was able to spend $31 million in 2019 on a mansion that sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Atherton, California, about 30 miles from San Francisco.

While it can get a little chilly in the Bay Area, Curry’s home has an outdoor fireplace to warm up the pool area, a built-in barbecue, and a poolside cabana. The three-story house sits on a 1.2-acre lot and is surrounded by green grass and native flora that also help to give the home a little privacy.

Klay Thompson

Thompson cars collection

Every NBA fan knows that Thompson has spent a lot of time recovering from injuries. Luckily for him, he found a way to pass the time during his recovery by spending time on his boat. Thompson owns an Axopar 37 Cabin, which is somewhat modest compared to other celebrity boats but is impressive nonetheless.

It’s only a 37-foot boat that’s designed more for fishing and exploring coves than it is for sailing around the world. But it can fit up to 10 passengers and is perfect for sleeping two people overnight. Of course, Thompson uses the boat sometimes to commute to practice in the Bay Area.

Klay Thompson – $2.2 million

Thompson’s mansion

Thompson first hit it big in 2015 when he made the All-Star Team for the first time and helped the Warriors win their first of three titles in a four-year span. That was also the year he spent $2.2 million on a home in Dana Point, California, As an Orange County native, it’s only fitting that Thompson would be at home south of LA in an ocean-front town.

Speaking of the ocean, Thompson’s home features a spectacular view of the Pacific, especially if you’re lounging by the pool. The inside of the home is just as nice, featuring comfortable living spaces, a chef’s kitchen, and a bathroom that might make you think you’re in a professional spa.

Tyler Herro

Tyler’s car

Herro has enjoyed a swift rise in fame and stature as one of the best bench players in the NBA. He’s done enough to earn a $130 million extension in 2022, which is good news for an already impressive car collection. Thus far, Herro has shown himself to be a fan of Mercedes, owning a trio of vehicles from that company.

The first is a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, giving him a big vehicle for getting around. When he wants to hit South Beach, Herro has a Mercedes-Maybach S680 that’s bound to get people talking. Last but not least, Herro has a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 as part of his collection.

Tyler Herro – $10.5 million

Herro’s mansion

Herro has become one of the best bench players in the NBA, earning him an extension from the Heat. With the money from that extension, Herro spent $10.5 million on a mansion in Miami-Dade County. Somehow, Herro found a home that doesn’t have an ocean view. However, the eight bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, tropical garden, and over 9,500 square feet of space should make up for that.

There are glass walls from floor to ceiling throughout the house to let in the South Florida sunshine. Herro can also relax in his media room while also making use of his chef’s kitchen and wine cellar. When he heads outside, there’s a large pool, patio, and cabana waiting for him.

James Harden

Harden cars collection

Harden is an NBA star with a big salary who has also been known for having big houses. But he also has a big car collection, owning at least five high-priced vehicles. The price and joy of his collection is surely a Rolls Royce Wraith, which comes with a price tag of $345,000 but is surely worth every penny if you look at it.

When he wants something a little bigger, Harden can jump into his Bentley Bentayga, which is the top SUV that Bentley offers. Harden’s set of full-size vehicles continues with the Mercedes-Benz S Class Saloon and a Range Rover Autobiography. To cap it all off, Harden also owns a Chevrolet Camaro SS.

James Harden – $10 million

Harden’s mansion

Harden has played with multiple NBA franchises, but his primary home is in Houston, where he spent a decade playing for the Rockets. Houston is also where Harden owns a restaurant, not to mention a mansion that he bought for a whopping $10 million. What can you get for $10 million? Well, 26,000 square feet for starters.

The exterior of the home looks like something out of the future and sits on 3.5 acres of land. The interior of the home has a modern look and a lot of glass walls, some of which are retractable. The entertainment area is spacious and right next to the bar while the dining area is wine room adjacent, both of which make perfect sense. In addition to all of the great living spaces, there are eight bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, as well as a fitness room and theater. Even the outside of the house has a pool, cabana, and fire pit.

Ja Morant

Morant cars collection

It hasn’t taken Morant a lot of time to blossom from an overlooked high schooler who ended up at Murray State to a perennial NBA all-star. It’s taken an even shorter amount of time for him to start putting together an impressive collection of cars. Naturally, Morant has a Jeep Grand Cherokee because every NBA player needs at least one SUV.

However, Morant has gone above and beyond with his car collection by acquiring both a Dodge Charger and a Rolls-Royce Dawn. Clearly, it hasn’t taken him long to figure out what a luxury automobile looks like. After signing a $193 million extension in 2022, the best could be yet to come in Morant’s car collection.

Ja Morant – $3 million

Morant’s mansion

Once he signed a nine-figure extension in 2022, Morant’s first big purchase was a 13,000-square-foot house that cost him just over $3 million. While the home is about a 30-mile drive from where Morant plays his home games at FedExForum, it’s surely worth it because of the immense size of the house. Keep in mind that it’s on 6.5 acres of land and comes with seven bedrooms and seven full bedrooms.

Naturally, Morant’s new home has a basketball court. That’s no surprise because several former NBA players have also called the house home, including Monta Ellis and Kyle Anderson. Not only does the house look like a palace inside and out while including a home theater, sauna, game room, and outdoor barbecue but the best part is that the house is close to the house that Morant bought for his parents in 2019.

Mike Conley Jr. – $1.84 million

Conley’s mansion

Everybody in the NBA knows that Conley is one of the hardest-working players in the league. More than a decade into his career, he finally made his first all-star appearance. Part of the key to Conley’s success is the fact that he has a massive home gym that helps him to work out anytime he wants in a setting that’s nice than most high school and some college gyms while just as big as someone’s house.

Of course, the court at Conley’s home is just the tip of the iceberg. Conley paid $1.84 million in 2016 for a 7,100-square-foot mansion in Tennessee. The home has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms with closets that are big enough to be extra bedrooms. The backyard has enough room for a walking path, as well as a pool that has a diving board and a hot tub.

Zion Williamson

Williamson’s cars

We’ve known since he was in high school that Williamson was destined to be a star in the NBA. But we didn’t realize that once he got there, he would quickly put together an incredible collection of automobiles. We probably shouldn’t have underestimated him, especially since he started his collection with a Jeep Wrangler.

From there, it’s been all Mercedes all the time for Williamson. First, there is the Mercedes AMG S63, which is the epitome of comfort and luxury. Next is the Mercedes AMG GT when Williamson wants something cool and sleek. Last but not least, there is the Mercedes AMG G63 for when Williamson wants something a little bigger or wants to go off-road in style.

Zion Williamson – $900,000

Williamson’s mansion

Williamson got a $193 million contract extension during the summer of 2022, so he might be due for an upgrade at some point. However, his rookie contract was more than enough for a $900,000 mansion. Williamson purchased the home from former NBA player Greg Monroe, who never played for the Pelicans but is a Louisiana native.

Obviously, a player of Williamson’s stature needs a lot of space. Fortunately, the home comes with extra-high ceilings, huge closets, five bedrooms, and 5.5 bathrooms. For most people, the picturesque views from inside a country club would be a selling point. But for Williamson, a custom mural of Batman is what made the house so appealing. Apparently, Williamson grew up a huge comic book fan, so he jumped at the chance to own a home with that kind of artwork.

C.J. McCollum

McCollum cars collection

From his humble beginnings at Lehigh, McCollum has put together a decade-long NBA career, and he’s far from finished yet. During his first decade in the league, he’s assembled one of the NBA’s better car collections. That collection includes a Chevrolet Camaro, which might be the most modest vehicle in McCollum’s possession.

Outside of his Camaro, McCollum appears to have a special place in his heart for the Mercedes company because that appears to be all he drives. Similar to many of his NBA colleagues, McCollum owns a Mercedes G63 AMG and a Mercedes-Maybach GLS. But he takes his interest to the next level with a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class and a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Coupe. Clearly, McCollum likes Mercedes and he’s stuck with them for the long haul.

C.J. McCollum – $2.4 million

McCollum’s mansion

When McCollum was traded from the Trail Blazers to the Pelicans in 2022, he eventually had to say goodbye to his Portland-area home. Within a year of the trade, the 5,500-square-foot home that McCollum purchased in 2017 for $2.4 million was in the market. While it’s a single-story house, it’s the ideal home for an active lifestyle in the Pacific Northwest.

McCollum’s old house featured a 26-foot-long living room that seamlessly transitioned into an outside patio. In some ways, the house was a little rustic looking, but it also had amazing stonework and a beautiful glass-enclosed wine room. McCollum was also able to enjoy a home gym and a four-car garage for his car collection.

Damian Lillard

Lillard cars collection

With over a decade in the NBA and more than half a dozen all-star selections under his belt, Lillard deserves to treat himself. He’s certainly done that and more in the form of an amazing car collection. It’s not the biggest collection in the NBA, but it’d be hard to find more quality.

It starts with a Bentley Continental GT, which is among the most elegant vehicles you’ll find on the road. Lillard also chose Bentley as his SUV provider, purchasing a Bentley Bentayga, which doesn’t come cheap, so you know Lillard is treating himself right. Finally, the cherry on top of Lillard’s car collection is a Cadillac Escalade.

Damian Lillard – $7 million

Lillard’s mansion

Lillard has spent more than a decade in the NBA and has surely enjoyed his time in Portland. Part of the reason he’s been able to enjoy himself must be his 15,000-square-foot mansion. The house has five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, costing Lillard a cool $7 million when he bought the home in 2017.

It might take more than half an hour for Lillard to drive to downtown Portland, but it’s worthwhile to have all of the space and amenities the house offers. There is a pool house and a cabana outside by the pool, not to mention an outdoor tennis court. Meanwhile, the inside of the house features an indoor hot tub and a fitness center, as well as a theater that not only has comfortable chairs but also tables to enjoy a meal while watching a movie.

Trae Young

Young cars collection

It’s almost be wasteful for a budding superstar like Young not to reward himself with a killer car collection. The former Oklahoma star wasted no time in building his collection as soon as he got to the NBA. With the nine-figure extension he got in 2021, Young has a chance to be one of the best point guards in the league while also having one of the best car collections as well.

First, there is Young’s Audi R8, which is a nice starter car for an NBA star. But compared to what he spent on the Audi, Young spent nearly twice as much on a McLaren 720 S, in case he ever wants to go from 0 to 60 in 2.8 seconds. Finally, we know that Young is serious about his car collection because he spent over $400,000 on a Lamborghini Aventador in an incredible matte black color.

Trae Young – $20 million

Young’s mansion

As one of the best young point guards in the NBA, Young deserves a nice place to go home t at the end of the day. In fact, he has a few places like that. In addition to spending time in both Atlanta and Oklahoma, Young spent $20 million in 2020 on a home in Calabasas, California. The Southern California home is over 14,000 square feet and features seven bedrooms with 11 bathrooms.

Young’s California habitat was purchased from former NFL player Clay Matthews and sits in a double-gated community. In addition to the privacy those gates provide, Young can fit up to nine cars in his subterranean garage. There is also a library, a massive 800-gallon aquarium, a wine cellar that can fit over 1,000 bottles, and a movie theater with room for 15 people. There are also 1.6 acres of space, providing views of the mountains, not to mention a saltwater pool.

Bradley Beal

Beal cars collection

We know that Beal is an NBA all-star and a family man, as he and his wife have three kids. But we also know he’s a car enthusiast who has no problem spending big bucks on luxury vehicles. The first piece of evidence we have for this is Beal’s Porsche 911 Carrera. On top of that, Beal also has a Porsche Panamera Turbo S First Generation.

We know what you’re thinking, but rest assured, Beal is not just another Porsche snob. He knows how to keep it real in his Mercedes-AMG G63, which is immensely popular among his NBA brethren. For the record, Beal’s Mercedes is white. Finally, Beal’s car collection is capped off with a Lamborghini Urus, giving Beal high-end speed and an SUV in the same package.

Bradley Beal – $7.8 million

Beal’s mansion

Not only is Beal living up to the max contract he got from the Wizards but he’s also putting that money to good use. Soon after inking that deal, he purchased a home in the Washington suburbs of Virginia for $3.2 million. That home was 11,150 square feet and came with a gym, home theater, and more than enough space to entertain guests. Of course, use the past tense because Beal soon traded in that house for a bigger place in Maryland that cost him $7.8 million.

Of course, that’s just Beal’s in-season home. In 2020, Beal also purchased a $6.8 million home in Venice, California. He and his wife Kamiah Adams will likely be spending the offseason in the 7,200-square-foot California house that has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. This is also a spacious place with a wine cellar and home theater, as well as the first full basement of any house in the neighborhood.

Michael Jordan

Jordan cars collection

For most people, Jordan is still the greatest player of all time. He has a net worth that’s over $1 billion, which is why it’s no surprise that he has a car collection that’s estimated at around $5.5 million. We know of at least 10 cars that Jordan has with the most expensive being a 2010 Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir, which costs a cool $2.2 million, almost more than every other car in MJ’s collection.

It’s tough to top that car, although Jordan certainly tries, especially with a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider in bright yellow. That car is worth $829,000 while Jordan’s 2007 Mercedes-McLaren SLR 722 checks in at around $480,000. The rest of Jordan’s collection isn’t exactly filled with budget-conscious vehicles. He owns three more Ferraris, a Bentley Continental GT, a Mercedes-Benz W140 S600 Coupe, a Porsche 930 Turbo Cabriolet SlantNose, and an Aston Martin DB9 Volante.

Michael Jordan – $14.9 million

Jordan’s mansion

On the court, there was nothing that Jordan couldn’t do and no obstacle he couldn’t overcome. But in the real estate world, he’s had his home in the Chicago suburbs on the market for over a decade, failing to sell it. Other than being crazy expensive, there’s nothing wrong with the house. However, it’s a home that shouldn’t be owned by anyone but Jordan.

For starters, the front gate has Jordan’s no. 23 on the front of it. The indoor basketball court has Jordan’s name on the baselines and his logo at center court. The backyard features a putting green, a tennis court, a pond, and a pool with a patch of grass in the middle. Meanwhile, the inside of the home has a cigar lounge with card tables and a dining table that weirdly has a map of the streets of Baghdad. It also has nine bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, and an aquarium.

Dwyane Wade

Wade cars collection

Unfortunately, we have to talk about Wade’s car collection in the past tense because in 2022, he got rid of 16 cars. He did that mostly because he didn’t have time to drive all of them. Nevertheless, it was a truly magnificent collection while the 13-time all-star had it.

Back in the day, Wade definitely had a thing for McLaren cars. His collection featured a McLaren 570S, a MacLaren MP4-12C, and a Mercedes SLR McLaren. He also got his fix for fancy cars with a Porsche 911 GT2 RS and a Porsche 911. When he wanted to drive something a little bigger, Wade had a Hummer H2 SUT and a Cadillac Escalade EXT.

Dwyane Wade – $18 million

Wade’s mansion

Not only does Wade have more money than most former NBA players, but his wife Gabrielle Union also has a few bucks to her name as a famous actress. Naturally, the two have a huge house in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles. When we say huge, we’re talking about 22,000 square feet at a cost of nearly $18 million.

For that price, Wade and Union got a house with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well as a spiral staircase that takes you from the entrance to the rest of the three-story house. There is both a wine-tasting room and a fitness center that has both a sauna and a spa. The famous power couple also has a garage big enough for 12 cars, not to mention a zero-edge pool with a poolside cabana.

Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq cars collection

There are almost no words to describe Shaq’s car collection. It’s almost ridiculous how The Diesel has purchased cars over the years. Early in his career, he purchased three Bentleys in a single day just to spite a condescending salesman. He also had the roof taken off his Ferrari 355 Spider because that’s the only way he could fit inside. Shaq also bought a Vaydor that was completely customized for him, which is what happens when you’re Shaq.

Speaking of customized rides, Shaq had a tour bus customized and also put hardwood floors inside a Sprinter Van, and that’s on top of a minibar and several flatscreens. It’s also worth mentioning that Shaq has a three-wheel roadster and an El Diabolo motorcycle that had to be adjusted for someone his size. Fortunately, Shaq tends to buy houses with big garages, as his Orlando estate has a garage with room for 17 cars.

Shaquille O’Neal – $1.3 million

Shaquille’s mansion

After the career he had, it’s safe to say that Shaq can afford to own multiple homes. It’s also a safe assumption that those homes are big – both because he can afford them and because he needs large homes. Naturally, his latest real estate purchase is in Texas, where everything is bigger. In 2022, Shaq bought a place in Texas that was priced at around $1.3 million.

The Diesel’s new Texas residence is over 5,200 square feet and comes with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The pool in the backyard looks like it’s straight out of a luxury resort, especially with a covered patio, spa, and rock waterfall. The home also has high ceilings, which is convenient for Shaq and a perfect fit for the gorgeous chandelier in the dining room.

Kobe Bryant

Kobe’s cars

We must remember that Kobe was just 17 when he was drafted, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that he developed a love for cars after he started making money. It’s believed that his favorite car was his Ferrari 458 Italia, which Kobe liked to drive on his way to the Staples Center for Lakers home games. Kobe surely liked fast cars because he also owned a Ferrari F430.

Likewise, Kobe loved Lamborghini cars because he owned both an Aventador and a Murcielago. There was also a Bentley Continental GT in his collection. Finally, we know that Kobe had an appreciation for vintage cars. His collection included both a 1967 Pontiac Parisienne Convertible and a 1963 Chevy Impala Convertible, the former being a gift from Snoop Dog that came in purple and gold and the latter being a gift from his wife.

Kobe Bryant – $21 million

Bryant’s mansion

Before his tragic and untimely passing, Bryant was able to give his family an amazing home. He actually had three homes in Orange County, although the biggest one was a true slice of paradise. It was four stories and over 15,000 square feet, valued at more than $21 million. The house looks like it belongs on the shores of the Mediterranean with beautiful green grass and plants all over the grounds.

Obviously, the pool is huge and sits close to a terrace, fire pit, and barbecue. But the inside of the house also includes a home gym, sauna, and home theater. Bryant and his wife Vanessa had the house custom-built, making the house everything they dreamed it would be.

Aaron Gordon

Gordon’s car

Even if he’s never quite reached the level of NBA all-star, there’s no denying that Gordon has amassed an all-star collection of vehicles. We know that Gordon isn’t messing around because he owns an Aston Martin Vantage. Only serious car lovers will make sure this car is part of their collection, especially when it comes in Concours Blue.

Gordon follows up one incredible car with another, as he also owns a Mercedes-Benz AMG GTR. These two cars are more or less the definition of high-end luxury vehicles. But as it turns out, owning one Aston Martin was enough for Gordon. He also has an Aston Martin DB11 in his collection, giving his collection tons of power and speed.

Kristaps Porzingis

Porzingis cars collection

Not to sound the alarm, but Porzingis may have an addiction. Don’t worry, it’s not the worst addiction in the world; this is an addiction to Mercedes vehicles. In the past, the Latvian big man has been spotted driving a Mercedes-AMG G 63, a W126 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC, and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe.

Even with all of those cars in his collection already, in early 2023, Porzingis was spotted purchasing a black Mercedes-Benz S-Class. This model was only manufactured in the 90s and might actually be older than Porzinigis. In fairness, when you find a good thing, why bother with anything else? Porzingis has clearly found a good thing with Mercedes.

Kyle Kuzma

Kuzma’s collection

While Kuzma isn’t the highest-paid player in the NBA, he understands that you can take it with you. That’s why he’s been eager to spend the money he makes from playing in the NBA on high-priced cars. Kuzma got the party started early in his career when he bought a Porsche Panamera for himself when he turned 22.

But let’s just call that a gateway care because it’s led to several more purchases. Apparently, Kuzma also owns a Chevy Tahoe, a Ram 1500 TRX, and even a 1970 Cadillac DeVille. These vehicles certainly give Kuzma an interesting and diverse car collection. The kicker is that he’s also been spotted driving a grey Lamborghini Huracan.

De’Aaron Fox

De’Aaton Fox’s cars

Do people in Sacramento even drive nice cars? Well, since he was drafted fifth overall by the Kings in 2017, we know that Fox does. He can be seen cruising around the streets of Sacramento in multiple cars. In fact, he often does so in an environmentally friendly way in his Tesla Model S, which has plenty of range for an electric car but can also go 0 to 60 in 2.5 seconds.

However, Fox isn’t all about electric vehicles and saving on gas. He wants to look flashy and fancy too, which is why he has an Aston Martin DB 11, which is a nice car, even by Aston Martin standards. Finally, there’s nothing wrong with the Chevrolet Camaro, going Fox one of the best muscle cars on the market.

Russell Westbrook – $33.5 million

Westbrook’s mansion

After the Lakers traded away Westbrook in 2023, it might be a little weird that he lives so close to LeBron James in the famous Brentwood neighborhood. In fact, the two NBA stars live across from one another. On the other hand, Westbrook may not have to worry too much about his neighbors with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in a 13,500-square-foot mansion that cost him $33.5 million.

As a Los Angeles native, Westbrook is surely living the dream by having a huge Brentwood mansion. It has huge sliding glass doors that open up to a pool, spa, sundeck, and dining patio in the backyard. There are just as many amenities inside the house, so much so that the three-story mansion even has an elevator. That way, Westbrook and his family don’t have to waste time walking up and down the stairs.

Karl Anthony Towns

Karl Anthony’s collection

Towns is the classic example of a big man with a big car collection. Well, his collection isn’t that big compared to some other NBA players. But some of the cars he owns are rather large, including a Range Rover Autobiography, which has the type of cabin space we assume a seven-footer like him needs.

Of course, even big men like Towns sometimes prefer speed and style over size. That explains why Towns also owns a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600. This car looks nice on the outside and has an extra big sunroof. Of course, the final piece of the puzzle for Towns is a Porsche Taycan. Technically, he bought the car as a gift for his girlfriend, but one would assume he at least took it for a test drive for his own amusement before buying it.

Allen Iverson – $1.9 million

Iverson’s mansion

Most fans know that Iverson has run into some money problems over the years, both during his playing career and afterward. That has forced him to sell one or two high-priced houses to get out of debt. However, Iverson is still able to afford a $1.9 million house in Alpharetta, Georgia, where he spends most of his time.

Iverson’s house is 6,000 square feet and has seven bedrooms with eight bathrooms. Both the inside and the outside of the home have decorative columns that give it a nice touch. In the backyard, you’ll find a pool, hot tub, and some spectacular views. Plus, Iverson is just a quick 30-minute drive from downtown Atlanta.

Zach LaVine

LaVine cars collections

Basketball-wise, LaVine has won two dunk contests, been named an all-star twice, and owns an Olympic gold medal. But vehicularly speaking, his resume might be just as impressive. Even among NBA players, it’s not every day you find someone with a Bentley Flying Spur. The same can be said of a BMW i8. However, LaVine owns both of those cars.

Just don’t sleep on the rest of LaVine’s collection because it’s also quite impressive. For instance, there is a Maserati Levante and a 1965 Ford Mustang. It turns out that classic cars are something of a specialty for LaVine. He also owns a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle, which is as vintage as it gets, as well as a 1968 Pontiac GTO. Those are the types of vehicles true car enthusiasts own.

Dennis Rodman – $2.3 million

Rodman’s mansion

There are simply no words that can encapsulate Rodman’s life or career. He is truly one of the most enigmatic figures pro sports have ever seen. The one thing we do know about Rodman is that after he started his career with the Detroit Pistons, one of his main residences these days can be found in nearby Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

It’s a three-story house with tons of green grass around it and is valued at around $2.3 million. It comes with five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and is over 6,600 square feet. That provides Rodman with a lot of space to keep himself entertained, which can’t be easy, especially with a partially finished basement. Rodman’s house also has a beautiful fireplace that surely gets a lot of use during those cold Michigan winters.

Andrew Wiggins – $4.6 million

Andrew’s mansion

Not long after joining the Warriors in 2020, Wiggins dropped about $4.6 million on a new home not far from the Chase Center. It must be a nice place because Wiggins has breathed new life into his career ever since, earning an all-star selection n 2022 while also helping the Warriors win a title that same year. The house has five bedrooms and sits on top of a hill, giving Wiggins a great view to enjoy each day.

The kicker is that Wiggins was able to move into a new home in Northern California without giving up the three homes he owns in Minnesota. Wiggins played five-plus seasons with the Timberwolves, buying three homes along the way. First, there’s his downtown Minneapolis condo. There’s also a lakeside suburban home in Chaska, Minnesota. Wiggins also owns an 11,000-square-foot mansion in Edina, Minnesota that cost him $3.15 million in 2018.

Deandre Ayton

Ayton cars collection

As one of the newer NBA stars, you might think that Ayton has some catching up to do with his car collection. But that’s not necessarily true, as the Bahamian-born big man has at least half a dozen cars in his collection, and counting. We’d be remiss if we didn’t start out by mentioning his Lamborghini Urus or Mercedes G500.

However, Ayton’s car collection goes a lot deeper than that. We’re talking about someone with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Dodge Charger Hellcat, and a Dodger Challenger. Also, because Ayton is clearly concerned with greenhouse gas emissions, he also owns a Tesla Model X, allowing him to drive an electric vehicle when he wants.

Jrue Holiday – $1.7 million

Holiday’s mansion

While Holiday helped the Bucks to win a title in 2021, he still owns a home in Louisiana, where he played for the Pelicans from 2013 to 2020 and where he and his wife set down roots. Those roots were set down in a seven-bedroom, six-bathroom home with over 5,000 square feet of space. The house has a brick facade, as well as a brick fence around the property, enclosing a somewhat small backyard for also a lap pool.

There is also a large deck on the third floor that overlooks the backyard and pool. Inside, there is tons of open space in the kitchen, living room, and game room, which has a billiards table in the middle. There is even a fireplace in the living room with a giant H for Holiday above it.

Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell cars collection

Perhaps the only thing that Mitchell does better than make big shots is collect fancy cars. Spida has used his NBA fortune to buy more than half a dozen vehicles, and it’s clear that he has a particular taste when it comes to cars. For starters, Mitchell loves a good Lamborghini because he has both a Huracan and a Urus in his collection.

At the same time, Mitchell likes having a big ride, even if it means spending big bucks. He owns both a Range Rover Sport SVR and a Range Rover SV Autobiography, as well as a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. However, Mitchell isn’t afraid to drive something a little more sleek and luxurious, as his impressive collection also includes a Mercedes-Benz S-Class and a Dodger Charger Daytona.

Ben Simmons – $23 million

Ben’s Simmons mansion

It appears that Simmons is still looking for his forever home. However, he’s gotten quite good at selling real estate. After being traded to the Nets, he sold his Philadelphia-area home. That house featured a chef’s pitch with a wine wall and a walk-in pantry. There was also a full-service bar in close proximity to the ventilated lounge and private gaming room. Fittingly, he sold it to Nick Castellanos, who had recently signed with the Phillies.

Soon after being traded, Simmons also decided to sell his Los Angeles home, listing it for $23 million. That $23 million farmhouse comes with seven bedrooms and eight bedrooms, not to mention 12,000 square feet worth of space. The other highlights of the home include an indoor zen garden, an infinity-edge pool, a cabana, and a guest house that’s nearly as nice as the main attraction.

Jimmy Butler

Butler cars collection

After spending more than a decade in the NBA, it’d almost be weird if Butler didn’t have an impressive car collection. Fans know that Butler is rarely shy when it comes to taking shots, and the same is true when it comes to buying cars. That’s why the highlight of his collection is the Mclaren 570S, which boasts tons of power and comes at a price of around $350,000.

But that car is just the tip of the iceberg. Butler also owns a Porsche 911, showing a keen interest in sporty cars. At the same time, Butler surely understands how to go big or go home. That explains why there is both a Cadillac Escalade and a Mercedes-Benz G63 in his collection.

Jimmy Butler – $7.4 million

Butler’s mansion

After playing for three different teams between 2017 and 2019, Butler is settling in nicely in Miami. That was evident when he spent $7.4 million on a South Florida home in early 2022. For that much money, Butler got a gorgeous home with six bedrooms and six bathrooms not far from the oasis that is Coral Gables.

Butler’s home has over 6,100 square feet and a stunningly gorgeous saltwater pool in the back of the house. In true Florida fashion, every nook and cranny of the home is drenched in natural light. The master bedroom alone includes its own office, family room, and spa-style bathroom. Butler also enjoys a built-in barbecue and a three-car garage in addition to a home with high ceilings and hardwood floors.

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis car’s

Ever since his growth spurt in high school, it’s probably been a little tough for Davis to climb into and out of small vehicles. But that hasn’t killed his love of cars or stopped him from collecting no less than eight high-class vehicles. The highlight of the collection is a Rolls-Royce Wraith, which is worth over $300,000.

But Davis also has a few other cars that can just about go toe-to-toe with his Rolls-Royce. His collection includes a Bentley Continental GT Convertible, a Ferrari California, and a pair of Porsches, including a 911 Carrera GTS. Finally, Davis has a trio of Mercedes in his collection, including a Maybach S Class.

Anthony Davis – $31 million

Davis mansion’s

With the $190 million contract extension he got from the Lakers in 2020, it was easy for Davis to justify spending $31 million on a mansion in Bel Air. Even for an NBA star, that’s an expensive house. But it’s expensive for a good reason, as the mansion is 20,000 square feet on 3.5 acres of land and comes with eight bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms.

The property has a tennis court, a cabana, and tons of green grass around a pool that seems to stretch forever, measuring 120 feet in length. Since it’s in Bel Air, the home also has brilliant ocean views. Davis is also able to enjoy a music room, movie theater, and a games room inside his palatial estate.

Jayson Tatum

Tatum’s cars

If you didn’t think Tatum would have a crazy car collection after getting a five-year, $195 million extension in 2020, think again. While his collection has plenty of room to grow, Tatum has laid a strong foundation. The gem is a Rolls-Royce Wraith, which Tatum apparently uses to drive around his son.

Meanwhile, if you spot Tatum driving around Boston, it’s likely going to be in a Mercedes-AMG G 63, one of the top luxury SUVs on the road. However, Tatum also deserves a little credit for knowing about classic cars as well. When he turned 23, Tatum apparently gave himself a 1968 Ford Mustang, although his probably looks new.

Jayson Tatum – $4 million

Tatum’s mansion

Tatum is a player who uses the financial strategy of saving all of the money he gets from his contract and living off of his endorsement deals. Of course, he’s earned enough from his shoe deal and other endorsements to afford a $4 million home. In October 2019, Tatum bought a two-story suburban home that’s over 6,200 square feet on a half acre of land.

Needless to say, it’s a spacious home with an open floor plan and a huge kitchen that has enough room for a granite waterfall island. There’s also a fireplace to help Tatum stay warm during those cold winter nights in New England. Oddly enough, one thing the home didn’t have was a basketball hoop. However, soon after the NBA shut down in March 2020, Tatum had a hoop installed so he could stay sharp.

Chris Paul

Chris Paul’s collection

There are some who argue that Paul has the best car collection of any current NBA player. Obviously, that’s up for debate, but he sure has a strong argument. It starts with a Ferrari 458 Italia, which is one of the top sports cars ever built. Paul’s Mercedes-Maybach S680 isn’t far behind the Ferrari in the pecking order.

Of course, Paul’s collection has more than a couple of fancy cars. He also owns a Jeep JKU Wrangler Unlimited and a Cadillac Escalade. As a family man, Paul also has a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, although that’s a car he’s had for a long time. Finally, just for fun, Paul has a 1971 Chevrolet C-10, which was one of the most popular pickup trucks of the 1970s.

Bam Adebayo

Adebayo & his mum

For the record, we’re not sure about where Adebayo lives. However, it’s worth mentioning that after he signed a $163 million contract extension, Adebayo spent that money on buying a house for his mom. Adebayo grew up in a single-wide trailer with his mom struggling to raise him, so when he could, he bought her a new house to repay her.

Now Adebayo’s mom has all of the living space she didn’t have while Bam was growing up. It has walk-in closets and high ceilings that are perfect for when Bam comes to visit. There is also a framed picture of the green trailer they once lived in as a sign of how far they’ve come.

Nikola Jokic

Jokic cars collection

Coming straight out of Serbia, Jokic is truly living the American dream with his NBA career. But one could also argue that he’s living out the American dream when it comes to his car collection as well. The fact that he was able to go out and get himself a Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 Brabus is proof of that.

However, Jokic’s car collection doesn’t stop there, not even close. We know he’s serious about cars because he owns a Lamborghini Aventador S. In fact, his is bright yellow with black trim. His fascination with Lamborghinis continues with the Lamborghini Urus, although this one comes in red. Jokic must like red because his Porsche-Mansory Panamera 4S also comes in red. Finally, Jokic has a GMC Yukon Denali to give him an SUV to complete his collection.

LaMelo Ball – $20 million

LaMelo’s mansion

Even during the early stages of his NBA career, Ball has been able to afford a $20 million mansion. That’s what happens when you win Rookie of the Year and are then an all-star the following year. It also helps that Puma gave him a $100 million shoe contract. Of course, while he plays in Charlotte, Ball purchased his $20 million house in his hometown of Los Angeles.

With eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, there is endless space, not to mention plenty of style. There is a full bar, a cigar lounge, and a home theater. Of course, Ball is also able to stay sharp physically with both an indoor and an outdoor gym, not to mention a big pool where he can relax after his workouts. There is also a big garage for Ball’s growing car collection.

Luka Doncic

Doncic car collection

Just because he’s from Slovenia doesn’t mean that Doncic isn’t interested in cars. After all, he needs to do something with the five-year, $207 million extension he got in 2021. Word on the street is that Doncic has a thing for Porsches, including his 911 S. But maybe he just likes speed, as he also owns a Lamborghini Urus.

The rest of Doncic’s car collection is rather interesting. It’s hard to figure out his exact tastes just like opposing teams can’t seem to figure out how to stop him. First, there’s a Chevrolet Camaro that’s got a beautiful blue paint job. Doncic’s collection also includes an Audi A7, which seems sensible enough, as well as a Zastava Z750, which is a Serbian car that hasn’t been manufactured in nearly 40 years.

Tim Duncan – $1.25 million

Duncan’s mansion

On the surface, Duncan doesn’t seem like the type of person to have a fancy and extravagant home. But as one of the most dominant big men of his generation and winner of five championship rings, Duncan had to give himself a nice place to go home to at night. For about 10 years during his career, Duncan had a 2.25-acre home on the shores of Lake Travis that he got for a bargain of $1.25 million in 2005.

The house featured five bedrooms and four bedrooms with the master bedroom having a two-sided fireplace. There was also a proper office, game room, and a chef’s kitchen, not to mention a double-height living room for the seven-footer. Even the bathroom in Duncan’s old house, which he sold in 2014, had incredible views of the property and the surrounding area.

Dirk Nowitzki – $6 million

Nowitzki’s mansion

After a brilliant career, Nowitzki retired in 2019 and then bought a Dallas-area house for around $6 million the following year. The house was actually built in 1939, so it’s far from new. However, it’s on a 2.5-acre lot and has more than 11,000 square feet of space, including four bedrooms and six full bathrooms. For the most part, Nowitzki’s retirement home is simple but tasteful and spacious without being gaudy. The property has plush green grass and plenty of shady trees.

The kitchen is designed for someone who likes to cook and entertain. There is also a pool in the backyard that sits next to a shaded patio area. Nowitzki also has a tennis court with a basketball hoop on one end of the court just in case he decides to shoot some hoops.

Chris Bosh – $14.5 million

Chris Bosch’s mansion

After a long career that included two championship rings and 11 straight all-star selections, Bosh is enjoying his retirement better than just about any other retired NBA player. It probably has something to do with his 12,000-square-foot mansion in Miami. The place is massive, so much so that it has an elevator, and is also in one of the most picturesque locations, which is why it’s valued at more than $12 million.

However, that’s not the only mansion Bosh hasher had. In 2012, he bought a place in the Pacific Palisades for $9.4 million and put it on the market a few years later for $14.5 million. That home is a mere 10,750 square feet, although it has a balcony with amazing views of Topanga Canyon. The infinity pool also features a swim bar while the inside of the house is highlighted by a billiards room and a home theater.

Charles Barkley

Barkley car collection

Now that he works as a studio analyst, Barkley has to get to work every day just like the rest of us. The only difference is he does so while driving far nicer cars. Odds are you’ll see Sir Charles pull up in a Lincoln Navigator. That’s because he has two of them, a 2011 model in silver and a 2020 Lincoln Navigator L Black Label.

Of course, Barkley also has a fancy side, which is why he drove a Porsche 944 Turbo back in the 80s when he was still playing in the NBA. That desire for fancy cars hasn’t disappeared over the years. Barkley also has a 2011 Bentley Continent Sports while the newest car in his collection is a 2022 Audi A4.

Charles Barkley – $4.14 Million

Barkley’s mansion

Barkley had some of the best years of his career in Phoenix, so it makes sense that he has a huge compound in Scottsdale. The house itself is 8,600 square feet but sits on 2.4 acres worth of space, giving Barkley plenty of room for a pool, a tennis court, and even a putting green, allowing Barkley to work on his other favorite sport.

Oddly enough, there are only three bedrooms in the house, although it comes with six bathrooms. But with fewer bedrooms, that just means that there’s more space for Barkley to entertain guests. If nothing else, they’ll be impressed by the high ceilings and the beautiful exterior.

Magic Johnson – $14.5 million

Magic’s mansion

The Magic man has had all kinds of homes during his life, but the one he had during the prime of his career in the 1980s remains an incredible place even decades after he moved out. Until 1990, Magic lived in a six-bedroom mansion in Bel Air that was recently put on the market for an astounding $14.5 million.

Back when Magic was living there, he had about 10,000 square feet of space to enjoy. The highlight of the house is the indoor basketball court, which even has a locker room. In fact, the walls of the locker room have been signed by several NBA players on visits to Magic’s old house. If anything, that has added to the value of the house, which also has a balcony and fireplace in the master bedroom and a jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom.

Paul George

Paul George’s car

Perhaps George signed with the Clippers in 2019 because he wanted to show off his car collection a little more. After all, Los Angeles is a driving town and George has some nice cars that are worth showing off. The flashiest car that George owns is a Ferrari 458 Italia Spider. This thing is as sleek as they get and cost George a cool quarter-million bucks.

In fairness, the other cars in his collection are a little more functional. This includes the Range Rover that he reportedly gave his fiancé on Mother’s Day. George got involved in a campaign with Jeep a few years ago, enabling him to ask for a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon, which is the car he loves to drive the most.

Steve Ballmer – $9.8 million

Ballmer’s mansion

It must be nice to go from being the CEO of Microsoft to being the owner of the Clippers. That’s exactly what Ballmer’s CV reads. To sweeten the deal, Ballmer has lived in several palatial estates during his life, including the $9.8 million home that he purchased in 2019. The house is a little over 7,000 square feet and is located in a small Washington town on Puget Sound, making it ideal for getting away from his work.

The house features four bedrooms, five bedrooms, hardwood floors, and four fireplaces. The inside of the house has a fully furnished basement, as well as a wine cellar, which surely gets a lot of use in a setting like that. Meanwhile, Ballmer can enjoy the location with a gazebo, patio, cabana, and access to the waterfront.

James Dolan – $13.5 million

Dolan’s mansion

When you’re the owner of the Knicks, it’s probably good to have a place to get away from all the stress that comes with that title. Fortunately, Dolan has that in the form of a 10,000-square-foot home located in Oyster Bay on Long Island. He actually tried to sell the house in 2006, but he couldn’t find a buyer, so Dolan is still in possession of such an amazing house.

Since it’s a family home, Dolan isn’t in the habit of letting people who aren’t friends and family inside. However, we know that the home isn’t lacking in space, shade, or access to the Long Island Sound. The home also has a beautiful pool and patio area, as well as a small guest house on the property that Dolan actually turned into a music studio.

Mark Cuban – $19 million

Cuban’s mansion

Sometimes it feels like nobody is better at enjoying their money than Cuban. He has private jets, invests in cool businesses, and has no problem paying fines for yelling at NBA refs. On top of that, the guy has some amazing properties, including a $19 million beach house in the famous and picturesque small town of Laguna Beach, California.

The shame with this house is that Cuban doesn’t live here all year; it’s merely a vacation home. At least Cuban knows how to go on vacation the right way. Inside the home are six bedrooms while the walls of the house can completely disappear to blend the inside part of the house with the outdoor pool and patio area. Plus, the house is in an exclusive community that allows Cuban access to housekeeping, room service, a concierge, and a spa whenever he wants.

Steve Kerr – $7.3 million

Steve Kerr’s mansion

All of the NBA players that Kerr coaches have spectacular homes, so why shouldn’t Golden State’s head coach receive the same luxury? Also, Kerr probably has a little money left over from his playing days to help him afford the $7.3 million home in San Francisco he purchased in 2018. The home has four bedrooms and comes with some of the best views of the Golden Gate Bridge from anywhere in the city.

Kerr and his family must really love the place because they made more than $1 million over the asking price. Surely, the price is worth it for 4,000 square feet and a gorgeous dining room that seamlessly opened up to an outdoor patio. The Kerr residence is an older house that was built in 1927 but it’s been well-preserved and comes with arched doorways and hardwood floors, which is fitting for a basketball coach.

Phil Jackson

Jackson’s mansion

When you own 13 championship rings (two as a player and 11 as a coach), you need a nice place to store them. Naturally, Jackson has a few homes, including a midtown Manhattan apartment and a Montana ranch. But his pride and joy might be the California home he purchased more than 20 years ago but has been completely restored to look like a more modern mansion.

With help from his daughter, a designer, Jackson was able to transform a house with 1980s architecture and give it a 2020s look on the inside. The home was taken down to the studs and practically rebuilt from scratch to better complement its location and amazing ocean views, including Catalina Island in the distance on a good day. There’s even a meditation room for the Zen Master himself.

Pat Riley – $8.1 million

Pat Riley’s mansion

On the surface, Riley may not seem like a surfer, but in 2019, he spent $8.1 million on a condo at the Surf Club Four Seasons. We have no assurances that Riley actually surfed there, although he had nearly 4,000 square feet of space with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. There are also glass windows from floor to ceiling and a balcony.

But it turns out that the condo was more of a short-term investment than a surf palace. In 2022, Riley sold the condo for $23 million, nearly triple what he paid three years earlier. Who knew Riley was a secret real estate mogul all along? Of course, now somebody else gets to enjoy a condo in North Miami Beach.

Gregg Popovich – $3 million

Popovich’s mansion

Popovich might not seem like someone who enjoys fancy houses, but he’s spent most of his time in San Antonio living the good life. Despite selling it in 2020, Popovich spent his formative years in San Antonio in a four-bedroom house that has over 9,600 square feet of space. Not only is the home in an exclusive neighborhood, but it also has a double security gate, which seems to fit Popvich’s personality.

Each of the home’s bedrooms are quite spacious and include en-suite bathrooms. The main living room has a double-high ceiling while other parts of the house have floor-to-ceiling windows. Popovich also enjoyed the use of an elevator and a wine cellar when he wanted to relax and enjoy winning his championships.

Kevin Garnett – $16 million

Kevin Garnett’s mansion

While Garnett spent most of his NBA career in Minnesota, during the offseason, he also had a property in Malibu, which seems like the ideal place to spend the offseason. The only catch is that the property was never fully finished. Somehow, Garnett was able to sell the property for $16 million in 2021 despite it still being a construction site.

The outside of the house was filled with green lawns, gardens, and enough space to park at least a dozen cars. That’s a big reason why it was easy to sell the house with a lot of work left to do. Plus, the property is seven acres with the house itself being around 11,000 square feet. For the new owner, the possibilities are endless, even if Garnett left the home incomplete.

Chris Mullin – $2.8 million

Mullin’s mansion

Not long after parting ways with St. John’s as his alma mater’s head coach, Mullin sold his Long Island home for a cool $2.8 million and got out of dodge. As a native New Yorker, living on Long Island must have felt like a dream for Mullin. If you could look at his 5,300-square-foot house, you’d probably think the same.

Originally built in 1938, the house has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a full acre of space. That means a big backyard to complement the bluestone patio. There are also huge living spaces for entertaining guests, not to mention a home gym, library, eat-in kitchen, and multiple fireplaces. On top of that, the master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and a private balcony.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – $5.9 million

Kareem’s mansion

For many of us, living in Hawaii only seems possible in a dream. For a while, Abdul-Jabbar was living that dream, although he eventually sold his 3.4-acres Hawaiian estate. In fairness, dreams don’t always last forever, but given the views his house gave him on Kauai’s North Shore, Abdul-Jabbar was surely living the dream every time he stayed in this house.

The house has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and countless palm trees scattered throughout the yard. The backyard not only had beautiful trees, including mango and avocado trees, but also a pool, stone patio, and even an outdoor shower. When he was done enjoying the Hawaiian sunshine, the 7’2’’ Abdul-Jabbar could walk inside to find high ceilings, skylights, and ceiling fans to keep the air flowing. Just in case it ever got too cold, one of the bedrooms has a lava-rock fireplace.

Anthony Edwards

Edwards car’s

Anthony Edwards, the dynamic star of the Minnesota Timberwolves, embodies a lifestyle that matches his ascending stature in the NBA. Renowned for his vibrant personality and charismatic presence on and off the court, Edwards has rapidly become a fan favorite. His girlfriend, Jeanine Robledo, frequently supports him at games and events, adding a touch of glamour to his public image. When it comes to cars, Edwards favors luxury, boasting a collection that includes a sleek Mercedes-Benz AMG and a customized Dodge Challenger, reflecting his love for high-performance vehicles. His home is a lavish Minneapolis residence, complete with modern amenities and a spacious layout, offering a comfortable haven from his rigorous NBA schedule.

Edwards’ NBA career has been nothing short of remarkable since being drafted first overall by the Timberwolves in 2020. Known for his explosive athleticism, scoring prowess, and infectious enthusiasm, he has quickly established himself as one of the league’s most promising young talents. His on-court success has translated into substantial financial rewards, with his net worth estimated at around $14 million. This includes his lucrative NBA salary, endorsement deals with major brands like Adidas, and various business ventures. As Edwards continues to shine on the court and expand his brand off it, his influence and wealth are poised to grow, cementing his status as a rising star in professional basketball.