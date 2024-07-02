Stephen Curry reacted to Klay Thompson leaving the Golden State Warriors after 13 years to play for the Dallas Mavericks.

It’s the end of an era in the Bay area. Klay Thompson is leaving the Golden State Warriors after 13 seasons, which is why Stephen Curry took to social media to bid farewell to his best friend and longtime teammate.

“Gonna miss you @klaythompson. Even though we won’t finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again. Couldn’t have imagined a better run with you and @money23green,” Steph wrote on an Instagram story, after sharing 30 pictures with Klay.

“Changed the whole Bay Area. Changed the way the game is played. Killa Klay at the center of it all. Thank you for everything bro. Go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do. Splash Bros 4 life my guy.”

Thompson, 34, joined the Dallas Mavericks on a sign-and-trade deal that also involved the Charlotte Hornets, agreeing on a three-year deal worth $50 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Splash Brother played a pivotal role in the Warriors’ dynasty alongside Curry and Draymond Green, helping the franchise win four NBA championships between 2015 and 2022.

The Warriors’ statement on Klay Thompson’s exit

The Warriors addressed Thompson’s departure with a statement on Monday night, acknowledging the Splash Brother for his contribution to the franchise’s success in the past decade.

“We can’t overstate Klay Thompson’s incredible and legendary contributions with the Warriors during his 13 years with the team,” the Warriors’ statement read. “… The amount of joy and happiness that Klay provided Warriors fans, Bay Area natives and Dub Nation supporters all around the world has been immense and cannot be minimized.

“His penchant for delivering in pressurized situations on the biggest stage, including many Game 6 heroics, has helped define a career. Klay’s legacy will live on forever and we look forward to the day we can retire his No. 11 jersey at Chase Center, where he will join a host of Warriors immortals, including those who helped shape this recent dynasty—himself included. We thank Klay for his contributions and wish him the best as another chapter in his journey is written.”