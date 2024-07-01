Austria face Turkey in the Round of 16 at the 2024 UEFA European Championship. For fans in the United States and around the world that don't want to miss a moment of the action; here's how you can watch this game live.

Austria are set to clash with Turkey in the Round of 16 at the 2024 UEFA European Championship. Fans in the U.S. won’t want to miss a second of the action, with coverage available through traditional TV broadcasts and live streaming services. Don’t miss out—tune in to ViX Premium for just $4.99 to catch all the excitement live!

This matchup is garnering attention as it’s one of the rare contests not involving a top-tier European powerhouse. With a prime opportunity for both teams to advance to the quarterfinals, an intense battle between two formidable opponents is anticipated.

Austria, having topped a group that included the Netherlands, Poland, and France, enters as the heavy favorites, eyeing a historic victory. However, Turkey have shown flashes of brilliance and remains confident in their ability to pull off an upset against the Austrians.

Austria vs Turkey: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (July 3)

Austria: 9:00 PM

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (July 3)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (July 3)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (July 3)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (July 3)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Turkey: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Austria vs Turkey in the USA

Austria and Turkey are set to capitalize on a golden opportunity to break into the top eight of Euro 2024, facing off in a crucial Round of 16 clash. With no traditional powerhouses blocking their path, both teams have their sights firmly set on advancing. Catch every thrilling moment of this showdown live in the USA on ViX Premium, where plans kick off at just $4.99!

Euro 2024, running from June 14 to July 14, promises to be a summer highlight, showcasing Europe’s top teams and star-studded lineups. ViX Premium has locked in exclusive broadcasting rights for all 51 matches, complete with Spanish commentary. Don’t miss marquee matchups like the Austria vs. Turkey encounter, sure to deliver high-stakes excitement.

Austria vs Turkey: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Austria: servustv.com, Servus TV

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TF1+, Molotov, Free, TF1, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360 SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

Turkey: TRT 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network.