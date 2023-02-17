The All-Star Weekend will have the best players in the NBA showcasing all their talent, but they won’t be the only stars to take the court. The classic Celebrity Game took place in Utah this Friday. Here are some of the funniest memes and reactions of the event.

The NBA All-Star Game will have the best assets of the league in Utah for another weekend full of fun action. There will be some absences in the match itself like Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant, although this night was for the celebrities.

This steady piece in the event usually leaves a lot to be said from fans on social media. Watching famous singers, actors, or comedians add to the show. There were also athletes of other sports such as baseball legend Albert Pujols or Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Having such a wide range of personalities gave space for curious situations. This time also had big-time coaches like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lindsey Vonn representing Dwayne Wade’s team, for example. Check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Funniest memes and reactions from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

There were plenty of things to look at in this game. The main point was Metcalf's athletic ability being a lot to the other celebrities. Not having any sharp shooters on the court was the other topic that stood out in this event.