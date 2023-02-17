Grambling State will face Southern as part of the 2023 NBA All Star Weekend. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

The All Star weekend is one of the most important moments of the season, and the one that all the fans want since it is 3 days not only with the main stars of the best basketball league in the world, but also with many other events and the participation of different celebrities. A true spectacle in a unique weekend.

As part of that weekend, you can watch this matchup between Grambling State and Southern, in what will be the 2023 NBA HBCU Classic. an interesting confrontation between the two universities, in which NBA legends Bob Love (Southern alum) and Willis Reed (Grambling State alum) will be present as honorary captains.

When will Grambling State vs. Southern be played?

The game that is part of the 2023 NBA All Star Weekend between Grambling State and Southern will be played at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah this Saturday, February 18 at 4:00 PM (ET).

Grambling State vs. Southern: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Grambling State vs. Southern

This game, who will be part of the 2023 NBA All Star Weekend between Grambling State and Southern will be broadcast in the United States on TNT, ESPN2 and NBA TV.


