The biggest stars of the NBA will gather for the next few days in Utah to showcase their talent. The All-Star Game will close out the weekend, but there will be plenty of action before. Among the absents the one that highlights the list without any doubt is Stephen Curry.

The four-time champion is an attraction by himself for the way he plays. He was even the MVP of the game last year after dropping 50 points. The best shooter of all-time made 16 three-pointers to take home the honor.

Curry is such an important figure that his skills doesn’t limit him to the match. The 3-point contest is the other activity where he has always shined, but he won’t be there. Check out why the Golden State Warriors star won’t be participating in this NBA event.

Why will Stephen Curry not participate in the 3-point contest?

The defending champions have not been the same that won the title months ago. Injuries are the main reason why the Golden State Warriors weren’t able to establish themselves at the top of the West. Although not having their best player now is definitely the most damaging issue.

Curry will not participate in the 3-point contest because he is injured. The 2022 Finals MVP suffered a partial tear in two lower-leg ligaments on February 4, but he is not near returning. His teammate Klay Thompson will also miss the event, so neither of the Splash Brothers will represent the team.