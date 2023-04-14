Atlanta Hawks will visit Boston Celtics for the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Boston Celtics will play against Atlanta Hawks in what will be the Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics online free in the US on Fubo]

It is the first game and both teams want to start their journey in the 2023 postseason in the best possible way. Of course, the clear favorites to advance to the round are the Boston Celtics, who were leaders of the East for much of the regular season, although in the end their 1st place was taken by the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, they were just a few victories behind the Wisconsin team and are one of the closest candidates to win the title this year. The Atlanta Hawks know that well, and will look to surprise the Celtics. For this, it will be very important to win the games at home and at least one away.

When will Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts will take place this Saturday, April 15 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other option: ESPN.

