Boston Celtics will host Atlanta Hawks for the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Boston Celtics will receive Atlanta Hawks in what will be the Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The series between these two teams was expected to be tough, but one of the two was the clear favorite to advance to the conference semifinals. It is nothing less than the Boston Celtics, who during their first game confirmed their favoritism

They won 112-99, so they now lead the series 1-0. Of course, they know that winning the second game at home would give them a huge advantage and that's why they will look to repeat what they did a couple of nights ago. The Atlanta Hawks understand that a 2-0 down is not impossible to reverse, but it is very difficult, especially against these rivals, and for that reason they will seek to win.

When will Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts will take place will take place this Tuesday, April 18 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics can be watched in the United States on: NBA TV.

