Boston Celtics will play against Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the US, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial).

It's always interesting, no matter what situation they're in, to watch the top two winners in the NBA play against each other. On one side will be the leaders Boston Celtics, who have the best record in the entire league despite having 3 consecutive defeats. Of course, they want to end this losing streak.

Their rivals will be the Los Angeles Lakers, a team with many ups and downs so far this regular season. Every time he gets close to a positive balance, he loses games that push him away from that goal again. At the moment, they are 23-26 very close to the Play-in positions (only two victories less than the Utah Jazz, last qualified) and they will seek to reach them.

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers be played at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts this Saturday, January 28 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

