Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics will face each other in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Boston Celtics are still in the fight to regain first place that was taken from them by the Milwaukee Bucks a couple of weeks ago. The difference with them is only 2 games, although they have 3 more losses. They will need victories so that the Wisconsin team that is showing a great level does not escape them.

Their rivals will be the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are only one win away from qualifying for the Playoffs. The Western Conference is more even than ever and that is why a victory could allow them to climb positions, and a defeat, drop many places. Knowing that, the T-Wolves must win mostly at home.

When will Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves the Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota will take place this Wednesday, March 15 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BOS.

