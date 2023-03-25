Chicago Bulls will visit Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will play against Chicago Bulls in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will be a duel between two teams fighting for the Play-in positions in the east and the west, so it will have great appeal. The Chicago Bulls, with a 35-38 record, are currently holding 10th place in their Conference, but are closely followed by the Indiana Pacers.

On the side of the Los Angeles Lakers, thanks to their three consecutive victories, not only were they able to stay in qualifying positions for the Play-in, but they also ended up with a 37-37 record, the same as the Minnesota Timberwolves and 2 less than the Golden State Warriors, last qualified for the Playoffs. Without a doubt, now they want to go for more.

When will Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will take place this Sunday, March 22 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers can be watched in the United States on: SPORTSNET LA.

