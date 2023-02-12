Miami Heat will face Denver Nuggets for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Denver Nuggets will visit Miami Heat in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Interesting duel between two teams from the East and the West. On one side will be the current leaders in the West and one of the best in the NBA. With a 38-18 record, the Denver Nuggets aspire to be candidates for the title, although their first objective is to keep their first place in the standings.

Their rivals will be the Miami Heat, who for the moment are staying with the sixth and last place that provides a direct ticket to the Playoffs. They are closely followed by the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks, so they cannot relax and must get wins.

When will Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will be played at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida this Monday, February 13 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

