The Dallas Cowboys are having a lot of difficulties before the 2024 season. First, Dak Prescott won’t get a contract extension from Jerry Jones and is on the verge of becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Furthermore, injuries are piling up just a few days before the opener against the Cleveland Browns. It all started when cornerback DaRon Bland went down with a left foot stress fracture. One of the best defensive players in the NFL is out for at least six weeks.

Now, things got more complicated for the Cowboys in their quest to win the Super Bowl. A crucial member of the offense won’t be available during the initial part of the schedule.

Who got injured on the Dallas Cowboys?

Chuma Edoga has been officially placed on Injured Reserve by the Dallas Cowboys. At first, that would only mean that the offensive lineman is out for four weeks, but, things are worse.

Edoga has a toe injury which occurred during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys’ medical staff expects his return after the bye week. That would be October 27 facing the San Francisco 49ers.

Who are the starting offensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys?

The absence of Chuma Edoga is a tremendous hit for the Dallas Cowboys as he was projected to be a starter. He was supposed to replace Tyron Smith after the star left tackle signed with the New York Jets.

Edoga was projected to play alongside Tyler Smith (left guard), Brock Hoffman (center), Zach Martin (right guard) and Terence Steele (right tackle). Now, rookie Tyler Guyton will get the call at left tackle sooner than expected.