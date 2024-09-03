Evander Holyfield, a living boxing legend, has weighed in on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, delivering his final verdict on the contest.

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight is drawing closer. Ahead of this exciting and intriguing contest, Evander Holyfield, who fought Tyson twice, has delivered his final verdict on who will win.

If everything goes right this time, fans can finally watch Jake Paul face Mike Tyson. Originally scheduled for July, Tyson’s health issues pushed the date back a few months.

Despite Mike Tyson being retired since 2005, many fans believe he still has what it takes to beat Paul. Now, Evander Holyfield, who knows Tyson very well, has given his prediction for this highly anticipated match.

Evander Holyfield expects shocking outcome from the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

Everyone is eagerly awaiting the return of Mike Tyson. At 58, the legendary boxer is stepping back into the ring to face Jake Paul, a YouTuber who has recently been trying to carve out a career in professional boxing.

Analysts are finding it difficult to predict the outcome of this fight. While Jake Paul is young and agile, Mike Tyson’s muscle memory and experience can’t be underestimated, despite his age. However, Evander Holyfield has identified a key factor that could be decisive.

According to Holyfield, who defeated Tyson in their first encounter, Jake Paul could emerge victorious, but it all depends on the strategy he brings against the legendary boxer.

“I don’t know how much confidence that Jake Paul has and all of that, but he’s gonna be a lot quicker,” Holyfield said. “If he stays close to Mike then his chance of winning is gonna be great, but if he tries to stay back from Mike he’s gonna get caught.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will fight on November 15th

“The point about it is does Jake Paul take a good shot? I never seen him get hit by nobody. That’s it … It may be over cause he ain’t probably never fought nobody that punch like Mike.

“You never know, just like Mike quit in the ring. He got tired and just quit and just sat down – ‘I’m done.’”

How many times did Evander Holyfield fight Mike Tyson?

Evander Holyfield fought Mike Tyson twice. The first fight took place on November 9, 1996, where Holyfield won by TKO in the 11th round, claiming the WBA heavyweight title.

The second fight, held on June 28, 1997, became infamous as the “Bite Fight.” Tyson was disqualified in the third round for biting Holyfield’s ear.

