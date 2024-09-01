NCAAF News: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders issues warning to his son Shedeur

The University of Colorado football program is on everybody’s lips since landing head coach Deion Sanders. And the 2024 college football season is one of high expectations for Primetime and his players. There is no room for error and after a tight win over the NDSU Bison, quarterback Shedeur Sanders received an admonition from his father/coach.

The opening week to every college football season is always tricky. Many things can always be done better and it is paramount to get a win to start off the season on a high note. When teams win despite making mistakes, that is a good omen of what is to come. Shedeur Sanders put on a great outing, overshadowed only by Travis Hunter’s headlining performance.

Head coach Deion, though, had a warning for his son and one that will probably be addressed in meetings going forward.

“You see that big thing up there? That’s a clock. Those numbers running down right there, that’s for you,” Deion Sanders told Shedeur, via NBC Sports. “Be smart. Be smart.”

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes scrambles in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field on September 16, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

The Buffaloes almost shoot themselves on the foot

Clock management was an issue of concern for Colorado’s head coach. As the Buffaloes failed to drain the dying minutes and handed the Bison a last-second Hail Mary opportunity. Shedeur threw a deep ball which fell incomplete and made no sense during a drive in which Colorado was trying to hit zeros on the clock, rather than scoring a big-play TD. The Sanders seemed to be on the wrong page there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Garrett Nussmeier makes something clear about comparisons with Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow at LSU

“Shedeur is such a good kid, sometimes it costs him, because at the end of the game we just want to run the ball,” Sanders said. “And he took a shot to LaJohntay because he wanted LaJohntay to have a big play… But that’s what that was. He wanted what he wanted, let’s just put it like that. Usually he hits it.“

Shedeur has shown he is Primetime’s son, along with his extravagant style and his all-in approach to every single play. That genetical characteristic of the young quarterback shows time and time again during his games, and as Deion warned him it may come back to bite him. However, as he is exotic and an authentic showman, Shedeur is also mature and he continues to develop his game week in and week out.

Advertisement

“It was something I definitely would learn from,” Shedeur said. “There’s not too many mistakes you’re going to see me make twice.”

Advertisement

The Buffaloes barely escaped with the win over the Bison. And as every spotlight is set on them this season, Deion and Shedeur, along with Shilo and Travis Hunter, know that they cannot affor the tiniest of mistakes. The stakes are high, and everybody has to be on the same page, regardless the nature from where the mistakes may come from.

Advertisement

Travis Hunter is back with his breath-taking plays

Week 1 for Colorado featured an incredible match from WR/CB Travis Hunter, the college football phenom who does not fail to impress. On the offensive side of the ball, Hunter finished the night with 132 yards and 3 TDs. Perhaps none more astonishing than his third score that went viral all over social media. As the wide receiver made a ridiculous grab on a tight-coverage.

As for his defensive role, the performance was a tad more ordinary (if that is ever an adjective suitable for Hunter). Posting 3 solo tackles and allowing 3 catches for 18 yards on 69 snaps.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hunter had everyone talking, and the debates on whether he can carry on his busy workload to the NFL have reignited. At the NCAA level, he seems to show no problem with it, but the NFL is another monster. However, there is still a long road ahead before Hunter has to worry about that. For the moment he is busy enough under Deion Sanders’ coaching at the University of Colorado.