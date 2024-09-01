Texas Longhorns HC Steve Starkisian makes tough assessment on Arch Manning's performance

Arch Manning saw the field late during the Texas Longhorns wide-margin win over the Colorado State Rams during College Football kickoff weekend. Despite the flashes and nationwide hype surrounding Arch’s playtime, head coach Steve Sarkisian had an honest review on Manning’s outing.

When Manning entered the huddle on Saturday the game was over. Texas led Colorado State by 35 points. The Rams offense was shutout and the defense posed no resistance to the Longhorns. However, when number 16 took to the field the stadium erupted. Fans finally got to see what they so anxiously have been waiting. They recognize Ewers is their QB1, but Manning has the charisma that makes him a fan-favourite.

In that state of fanatism and love for Manning, everything seems to go Arch’s way, and not many would dare say anything against him. Steve Sarkisian, however, does not shy away from making an honest review of his performance.

“I coached Arch harder than anything on his last incomplete pass on the fourth down, because it was a mis-read,” Sarkisian said. “Just because he had some success, and he was 5-for-5 before that, when mistakes occur, we have to coach him, and we have to be demanding. But when they have opportunities to go make those types of plays, I let them kind of do that stuff.”

Texas opens the season with a statement win

The Longhorns come into the 2024 college football season as heavy favorites to make a deep run. And during their first match they strengthened their claim. An assertive victory over inferior competition, although first games can be erratic, Texas showcased an all-around team effort that left the Rams soulless.

Sarkisian’s QB room showed why they make for the best in the nation. Ewers strung an impressive outing throwing for 260 yards and 3 touchdowns. Manning’s turn will probably be on ‘garbage time’, though as they say one man’s garbage is another man’s treasure and watching Arch play is definitely a treasure for thousands of fans. As long as Ewers puts on dominant leads against opponents, Texas can trust their backup star QB to take care of the scraps and seal the deal.

The Longhorns have a long season ahead, and as they wish it can turn into an even longer one with a deep playoffs run, they will need both quarterbacks to keep up their level of play. All hands on deck. And as the victory taste washes away, the Longhorns will be hungry for more. Texas is now looked at as a top candidate in the NCAA. And that reputation has to be upheld every game. Up next they will face none other than the Michigan Wolverines on the road.