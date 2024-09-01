With the 2024 NFL season opener just around the corner, the Kansas City Chiefs have decided to release two players who were part of their last Super Bowl win with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

The 2024 NFL season opener is just a few days away from us, but the Kansas City Chiefs continue to make moves. Recently, the team coached by Andy Reid has decided to cut two players who were part of its last Super Bowl success with Patrick Mahomes.

On Saturday night, the Chiefs announced the departure of defensive tackles Matt Dickerson and Neil Farrell, who were part of the Practice Squad. A move that took many fans by surprise with Week 1 just around the corner, but this happens in the NFL.

With Dickerson and Farrell’s contracts terminated, the Chiefs continue to add to the list of Super Bowl LVIII champions who left Kansas City ahead of the 2024 season.

Before releasing these two players, the Chiefs also let go wide receiver Kadarius Toney. That followed the decision to part with WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and linebacker Willie Gay Jr.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes #15 in the tunnel before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mahomes, Reid enter new NFL season with bigger goal in sight

The Chiefs will kick off the 2024 NFL season on Thursday, when they welcome Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to Arrowhead in a highly anticipated showdown.

Following back-to-back Super Bowl victories, Mahomes and company will be looking to go one step further this year by chasing an even bigger feat: to pull off the first three-peat in NFL history.

And while the Chiefs have seen many of last season’s champs leave, they’ve kept the core formed by Mahomes, Reid and Travis Kelce along with key contributors such as Chris Jones and Drue Tranquill. Only time will tell us whether they can do it again.