Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Two more Super Bowl champions unexpectedly leave Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid's Chiefs

With the 2024 NFL season opener just around the corner, the Kansas City Chiefs have decided to release two players who were part of their last Super Bowl win with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid speak before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
© Harry How/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid speak before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

By Martín O’donnell

The 2024 NFL season opener is just a few days away from us, but the Kansas City Chiefs continue to make moves. Recently, the team coached by Andy Reid has decided to cut two players who were part of its last Super Bowl success with Patrick Mahomes.

On Saturday night, the Chiefs announced the departure of defensive tackles Matt Dickerson and Neil Farrell, who were part of the Practice Squad. A move that took many fans by surprise with Week 1 just around the corner, but this happens in the NFL.

With Dickerson and Farrell’s contracts terminated, the Chiefs continue to add to the list of Super Bowl LVIII champions who left Kansas City ahead of the 2024 season.

Before releasing these two players, the Chiefs also let go wide receiver Kadarius Toney. That followed the decision to part with WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and linebacker Willie Gay Jr.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes #15 in the tunnel before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes #15 in the tunnel before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mahomes, Reid enter new NFL season with bigger goal in sight

The Chiefs will kick off the 2024 NFL season on Thursday, when they welcome Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to Arrowhead in a highly anticipated showdown.

Advertisement
NFL star reveals very strong reason he rejected Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid\&#039;s Chiefs

see also

NFL star reveals very strong reason he rejected Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid"s Chiefs

Following back-to-back Super Bowl victories, Mahomes and company will be looking to go one step further this year by chasing an even bigger feat: to pull off the first three-peat in NFL history.

And while the Chiefs have seen many of last season’s champs leave, they’ve kept the core formed by Mahomes, Reid and Travis Kelce along with key contributors such as Chris Jones and Drue Tranquill. Only time will tell us whether they can do it again.

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

US Open 2024: Grigor Dimitrov reveals Serena Williams boosted him before facing Rublev
Sports

US Open 2024: Grigor Dimitrov reveals Serena Williams boosted him before facing Rublev

Video: Kylian Mbappe scores first LaLiga goals with brace for Real Madrid vs Betis
Soccer

Video: Kylian Mbappe scores first LaLiga goals with brace for Real Madrid vs Betis

US Open: Yulia Putintseva apologizes for mistreating ball girl, tennis legend calls her out
Sports

US Open: Yulia Putintseva apologizes for mistreating ball girl, tennis legend calls her out

Garrett Nussmeier makes something clear about comparisons with Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow at LSU
Sports

Garrett Nussmeier makes something clear about comparisons with Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow at LSU

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo