Jerry Jones won't give up on a very tough negotiation to keep Dak Prescott with Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones has left almost everyone perplexed with the current situation of Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys. The star quarterback won’t get a contract extension soon and the door is open for him to become a free agent.

In this scenario, it seems like Jones is willing to let the 2024 season play out and then make a final decision. If Dak delivers a Super Bowl, the high price of a new deal will be absolutely worthy.

However, if America’s Team ends up with another failure, one of the most important franchises in the NFL could push the reset button. It’s a massive story to follow.

Who will replace Dak Prescott with Dallas Cowboys?

During the last few weeks, Shedeur Sanders has emerged as a possible name to replace Dak Prescott. The young quarterback is currently shining with the Colorado Buffaloes and will be eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, with all those rumors swirling in the NFL, Jerry Jones sent a positive message about Dak’s situation. According to the owner, there’s no Plan B in the works.

“We don’t need to get this done before the season (new contract). Because it’s in all of our interest, Dak and everybody, to have a great season. And, as a matter of fact, that’s probably not realistic to think before the season. But my thought sitting right here is we’ll have Dak as Cowboys quarterback in 2025 and beyond. But, all I’m going to say is this: It’s not done yet.”

Will Dak Prescott become a free agent?

If Dak Prescott doesn’t get a contract extension before March, the quarterback will become an unrestricted free agent toward the 2025 season. In that scenario, any team could make an offer to make him the highest paid player in NFL history.