Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Paul George reveals what did Kobe Bryant tell him after getting seriously injured in 2014

Paul George opened up about the encouraging words Kobe Bryant shared with him over the phone after suffering a devastating injury while playing for Team USA.

Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers brings the ball down the court against the Denver Nuggets
© Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesPaul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers brings the ball down the court against the Denver Nuggets

By Gianni Taina

Paul George was one of the NBA’s rising stars when he was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in 2010. By 2013, he had earned his first of nine NBA All-Star selections and was named the league’s Most Improved Player. But in 2014, his promising career took a sudden turn when he suffered a severe leg injury during a Team USA scrimmage.

George, then just 24 years old, fractured his tibia and fibula while attempting to block a shot by James Harden. “It felt like someone had poured gasoline on my leg and then struck a match. My leg was on fire, and my body went into shock,” George recalled at the time.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Podcast P with Paul George, his father, Paul George Sr., shared a poignant story about how the legendary Kobe Bryant reached out to his son while he was in the hospital, just before surgery.

“His agent, Aaron, somehow got Mr. Bryant on the phone,” George Sr. remembered. “Kobe. So he handed the phone to Paul, and they talked. When Paul hung up, he said, ‘Guess who I was just talking to,’ and he was smiling. He said, ‘I just got off the phone with Kobe Bryant.’ And right after that, they wheeled him into surgery.”

Paul George #29 of the 2014 USA Basketball Men’s National Team is tended to as he lies on the court after badly injuring his leg defending a play during a USA Basketball showcase. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Paul George #29 of the 2014 USA Basketball Men’s National Team is tended to as he lies on the court after badly injuring his leg defending a play during a USA Basketball showcase. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

What did Bryant tell George?

Following his father’s recollection, Paul George shared the details of that conversation with the Lakers icon. ““He was like, ‘If you need anything from me, I’m here. I’m in this with you.’ But he was just like, ‘The rehab is going to be tough. The work is going to be hard.’ And he was like, ‘Nobody wants to rehab,’ George said.

Advertisement

Bryant emphasized the importance of attacking rehab with the same intensity George brought to the basketball court. “The work is going to be tedious, it’s going to be tiresome, and you’re not going to want to do it,” Bryant told him.

Former LeBron James teammate on Lakers claims Kobe Bryant was better than Michael Jordan

see also

Former LeBron James teammate on Lakers claims Kobe Bryant was better than Michael Jordan

But my advice is to attack rehab the same way you attack working out on the court. You find fun in working out on the basketball court; you’ve got to find that same fun in the rehab. There’s no other way you’re going to get through it. Just attack rehab like you attack the basketball court,” he concluded.

Advertisement

George calls out Anthony Edwards after comments on Jordan’s generation

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Anthony Edwards was asked to compare the NBA’s past and present eras. He bluntly stated, “I didn’t watch it back in the day, so I can’t speak on it. They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then.”

NBA News: Magic Johnson takes massive shot at Anthony Edwards after Michael Jordan controversial comments

see also

NBA News: Magic Johnson takes massive shot at Anthony Edwards after Michael Jordan controversial comments

During the same episode on his podcast with his father, George shared his thoughts on Edwards’ comments. “I thought it was kind of disrespectful to the game,” George said. “It was a very immature comment. Obviously, Anthony Edwards is super talented and has a bright future ahead. But the game has grown so much, you have to respect those who paved the way”.

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Roger Federer says he understands 'frustration' over Jannik Sinner's doping case
Sports

Roger Federer says he understands 'frustration' over Jannik Sinner's doping case

NBA News: Stephen Curry opens up on relationship with LeBron James after deciding to stay at Warriors
NBA

NBA News: Stephen Curry opens up on relationship with LeBron James after deciding to stay at Warriors

NFL News: Chiefs' Travis Kelce makes something clear to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes about his role
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs' Travis Kelce makes something clear to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes about his role

NCAAF News: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders shares eye-opening thoughts on Nebraska's HC and QB
Sports

NCAAF News: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders shares eye-opening thoughts on Nebraska's HC and QB

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo