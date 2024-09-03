Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made something clear to head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach as Hollywood Brown is ruled out for the 2024 NFL season opener.

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach stayed busy this offseason trying to help head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes by improving the offense for the 2024 NFL season. Which is why Marquise “Hollywood” Brown‘s injury is a huge blow for the team.

The veteran wide receiver—who joined the Chiefs as a free agent this summer—suffered a sternoclavicular joint dislocation in preseason, which rules him out for the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

This is obviously bad news for Kansas City, where they hoped Brown would immediately improve Mahomes’ offense. However, the Chiefs quarterback doesn’t look worried about this setback, making it clear other players are ready to step up. And he gave credit to Reid and Veach for giving him a bigger supporting cast this year.

“You have to adjust a little bit,” Mahomes told the media about Brown’s injury on Sunday. “Just because he’s such a vital part of our offense. He’s someone that can do a lot of different stuff; he could play a lot of different positions. But I think what coach [Andy] Reid and [Brett] Veach did this year was they brought in a lot of competition in that room. Guys have stepped up and taken over some of his role.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) during training camp on August 2, 2024 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO.

“It’s not going to be just one guy. It’s going to be multiple guys that get in there and do the things that he does this week, and then the hope is that you have him back the next week.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL Rumors: Chiefs working to keep key Super Bowl champions with Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid

Chiefs give Mahomes more options besides Brown

Even though his experience and talent made Hollywood Brown the most interesting addition for Mahomes heading into 2024, the Chiefs quarterback will sill have more weapons than last year.

Since the WR room left a lot to be desired in 2023, Veach completely revamped the unit this summer aiming to help Mahomes. Apart from landing Brown in free agency, Kansas City traded up in the 2024 NFL Draft to get promising wideout Xavier Worthy in the first round, a move that was followed by the return of seasoned WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and the addition of former Joe Burrow and Russell Wilson teammate, running back Samaje Perine.

Advertisement

see also Chiefs: Andy Reid finds special role for ex-Patriots QB Bailey Zappe behind Patrick Mahomes

And of course, Mahomes will continue to count on Rashee Rice, the most productive wideout in Kansas City last season, while tight end Travis Kelce remains his most reliable target.

Advertisement

Reid also believes the Chiefs may have a secret weapon in veteran wideout Justin Watson, who has been at Arrowhead since 2022. Mahomes knows there are different options in offense, and he feels everything will be fine despite Brown’s absence.