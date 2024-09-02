Ravens QB Lamar Jackson issues a strong message to Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

With Week 1 just around the corner, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson issues a message about the upcoming matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL season is rapidly approaching, and what better way to kick things off for fans than with a Thursday Night Football clash between the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Baltimore Ravens. As the showdown looms, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reflects on what it will mean to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, coached by Andy Reid.

Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated matchups at the start of a new football season is when two serious Super Bowl contenders face off. That’s exactly what will happen this Thursday, as Arrowhead Stadium rolls out the red carpet to welcome the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, as they take on the always formidable Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs are preparing for a grand celebration, marking their first official game since clinching Super Bowl LVIII with a victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, the Ravens, led by John Harbaugh, have no intention of being mere guests at the party. They are determined to spoil the Chiefs’ homecoming and make a statement on the field.

An intriguing detail adds even more spice to this highly anticipated matchup. The two teams clashed in last season’s conference championship, with the Chiefs emerging victorious 17-10, securing their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on August 9, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Many have noted this small but significant detail, presenting a potential chance for revenge for Baltimore after their narrow defeat that denied them another Super Bowl appearance. Regardless, several Ravens players have shared their strong opinions on the matter, expressing their readiness to make a statement.

Jackson sends message to the Chiefs ahead of the matchup

The matchup that will kick off what promises to be an exciting NFL season brings back memories of last year’s AFC Championship game played at the Ravens’ home. The final score was 17-10 in favor of the Chiefs, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

Given this situation, and when asked if the season opener was seen as a revenge match for that previous encounter, it was none other than star quarterback Lamar Jackson who shared his thoughts, delivering a clear message to his rivals.

“Any game I play in, I feel like it’s a revenge game,” Jackson said via the team’s official website. “I’m not just going to look at this game like a revenge game. Anybody we play, no matter if we’ve beaten them or lost to them in previous years, I just want to win.”

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson reflects new season sensations

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to fulfill his role as a franchise player and guide the team as far as possible this season, with the playoffs being a crucial target. Jackson, who has been a key figure for the Ravens, spoke to the press about his readiness and the high expectations surrounding him:

“We have to win regular season games [in order] to get to January,” Jackson said. “We can’t just go into the season and go 5-12, because then we’re not going to be in the playoffs. Playoffs are on our mind, but at the same time, we have to win this game that’s ahead of us.”

“I’m ready to go. I’ve been going against my guys for weeks. It’s time to go against somebody else.”, he finally concluded.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.