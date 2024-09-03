NBA News: Stephen Curry opens up on relationship with LeBron James after deciding to stay at Warriors

The 2024 Paris Olympics left fans buzzing about the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Stephen Curry. However, rumors swirled about the possibility of the two NBA icons teaming up for the Los Angeles Lakers. Those hopes were dashed when Curry chose to put an end to the speculation by signing a contract extension with the Golden State Warriors.

Curry and the Warriors have officially extended his contract through the 2026-27 season, a deal that will see the NBA’s all-time three-point leader earn nearly $63 million, according to his agent Jeff Austin via ESPN. This move effectively ends any chance of the super duo reuniting on the same NBA team after their success in Paris.

Steph acknowledged that the opportunity to play alongside James again might not happen, but he remains hopeful for future experiences with his long-time rival and friend. “Hopefully, there will be more experiences in the future, even if we’re teammates or not. We still have to compete against each other until it’s all over,” Curry told People.

The Warriors‘ point guard also opened up about the unique experience of teaming up with his former adversary during their time together in Paris. “All the battles we’ve had on the court and the back and forth, the fact that we actually got to be teammates, not just in any game like an All-Star game or whatever, but in high-stakes basketball with a lot on the line…I think there’s a deepened respect and friendship there,” Curry said.

Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant of Team United States pose for a photo during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.

Curry and James’ first time competing together

The basketball world eagerly anticipated the 2024 Paris Olympics for a chance to see two of the NBA’s greatest players ever, LeBron James and Stephen Curry, finally joining forces together. After years of intense rivalry, the two stars led Team USA to its fifth consecutive gold medal.

Their chemistry on and off the court was undeniable, with the pair guiding the team to victory alongside Kevin Durant. Following Team USA’s triumph, James even changed his Instagram profile picture to a shot of himself with Curry and Durant at the medal ceremony, showcasing the strong bond they had formed.

Reflecting on his Olympic experience, Curry shared his pride in becoming an Olympian like James. “There’s a sense of pride being an Olympian, and for him, I know he’s done it before, but it’s been a minute since 2012 when he played,” Curry said.