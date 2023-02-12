Houston Rockets will visit Philadelphia 76ers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Philadelphia 76ers will play against Houston Rockets in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Milwaukee Bucks' great streak of consecutive victories (10 wins) has made the Philadelphia 76ers lose second place in the Eastern Conference, despite being 7-3 in their last 10 games and having 2 consecutive victories. Of course, they want to regain their position and for them they must win.

Their rivals will be the Houston Rockets, and it is a perfect opportunity to take a victory since the Texas team is clearly tanking. With a record of 13-43, it is already difficult for them to fight for a Play-in position and they are betting on forming a good team with the 2023 Draft.

When will Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets will be played at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this Monday, February 13 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-PH.

