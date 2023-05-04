Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns face each other again at Footprint Center for Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Conference Semifinals. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns will meet again at Footprint Center in Phoenix in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals.

This will be their 16th playoff game. The Phoenix Suns are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 10 direct duels to this day, while the Denver Nuggets have celebrated a triumph in five matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on May 1, 2023, and it ended in a 97-87 win for the Denver Nuggets at home in Game 2 as they now lead 2-0. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again for Game 3.

When will Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns be played?

The 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 between Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns will be played on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns

The third match to be played between Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the NBA 2023 Playoffs, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.