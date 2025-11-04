Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs live in the USA: 2025/2026 NBA regular season

Los Angeles Lakers will face San Antonio Spurs in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season game. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, this matchup promises nonstop action. Don’t miss a moment—check here for game times and streaming details to watch it all live!

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs online in the US on Fubo]

One of the Western Conference’s most anticipated showdowns is on deck as two rivals clash for early-season supremacy. The Los Angeles Lakers, riding a four-game winning streak and boasting a 6-2 record, look to keep their momentum alive behind LeBron and Bronny James.

Standing in their way are the San Antonio Spurs, who sit at 5-1 after suffering their first regular-season defeat and are eager to respond with a statement performance. This high-stakes battle could have major implications for the top of the standings.

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs match be played?

Los Angeles Lakers play against San Antonio Spurs this Wednesday, November 5, in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 10:00 PM (ET).

Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 NBA regular season matchup between Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs in the USA on Fubo. Other options: ESPN.