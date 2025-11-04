Trending topics:
NBA

Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs live in the USA: 2025/2026 NBA regular season

Los Angeles Lakers take on San Antonio Spurs in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season game. Find out here all the details on when, where, and how to catch this game live in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesBronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers will face San Antonio Spurs in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season game. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, this matchup promises nonstop action. Don’t miss a moment—check here for game times and streaming details to watch it all live!

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs online in the US on Fubo]

One of the Western Conference’s most anticipated showdowns is on deck as two rivals clash for early-season supremacy. The Los Angeles Lakers, riding a four-game winning streak and boasting a 6-2 record, look to keep their momentum alive behind LeBron and Bronny James.

Standing in their way are the San Antonio Spurs, who sit at 5-1 after suffering their first regular-season defeat and are eager to respond with a statement performance. This high-stakes battle could have major implications for the top of the standings.

Advertisement

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs match be played?

Los Angeles Lakers play against San Antonio Spurs this Wednesday, November 5, in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season gameThe game will start at 10:00 PM (ET).

Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs – Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs – Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM

Not Shohei Ohtani: One Dodgers player was praised by LeBron James with viral play against the Blue Jays in the World Series

see also

Not Shohei Ohtani: One Dodgers player was praised by LeBron James with viral play against the Blue Jays in the World Series

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 NBA regular season matchup between Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs in the USA on Fubo. Other options: ESPN. 

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Lakers’ Luka Doncic makes clear the defensive impact of Bronny James and another key player in the win vs Heat
NBA

Lakers’ Luka Doncic makes clear the defensive impact of Bronny James and another key player in the win vs Heat

Is Norman Powell playing today, Nov. 2, for the Miami Heat against Los Angeles Lakers?
NBA

Is Norman Powell playing today, Nov. 2, for the Miami Heat against Los Angeles Lakers?

Lakers’ Luka Doncic reveals how he feels and hints at a potential 40-point season
NBA

Lakers’ Luka Doncic reveals how he feels and hints at a potential 40-point season

NFL insider reveals why no team traded for Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle despite rumors
NFL

NFL insider reveals why no team traded for Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle despite rumors

Better Collective Logo